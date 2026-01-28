Last Weekend for The Carbon Bar’s $12 Throwback Menu

Toronto restaurants don’t often give you a reason to feel nostalgic for the good old days — especially when it comes to pricing. But this January, one of the city’s most beloved barbecue destinations is doing exactly that. The Carbon Bar is celebrating its 12-year anniversary by rolling prices all the way back to 2014 with a limited-time Throwback Menu, and this weekend is your last chance to take advantage of the deal.

For anyone who’s spent time in the neighbourhood, The Carbon Bar has long been a go-to spot for a quick cocktail, a bite at the bar, or a full-on feast of smoked meats. It’s the kind of place that feels both iconic and welcoming — perfect for a casual night out that somehow always turns into staying for one more round.

To mark the milestone, Sous Chef Taylor Wells has curated a playful lineup of $12 anniversary dinner specials, bringing back some of the restaurant’s most-loved dishes and greatest-hits drinks from the past 12 years. Think of it as a birthday celebration for the menu — with prices that feel almost impossible in 2026.

The highlights are exactly what you’d hope for:

Seafood fans can start with six fresh-shucked oysters for just $12, while snack lovers can revisit the restaurant’s legendary KFC — Korean Fried Cauliflower — a staple that’s been passed down from chef to chef since day one. Shishito peppers, one of 2014’s biggest food trends, also make an appearance at the same throwback price.

Of course, no Carbon Bar visit is complete without cocktails, and the anniversary menu delivers with $12 signature drinks like the Black Mamba Margarita, the Pit-Fired Old Fashioned, the Smoking Manhattan, and the Tokyo Breeze — all favourites that have helped define the bar’s reputation over the years.

Whisky drinkers aren’t left out either, with $12 pours featuring Pike Creek Double Barrel, Gooderham & Worts, and J.P. Wiser’s 10-Year. You can also ask for the bourbon cart that features tons of great choices.

And because every anniversary deserves something sweet, every dessert on the menu is also $12 — whether you’re craving cake, pie, or whatever your sweet tooth is hunting for.

If you’ve been meaning to stop by, or if The Carbon Bar is already your neighbourhood hangout for great drinks and comfort food done right, this is the weekend to do it. The 12-Year Anniversary Throwback Menu is only available for a limited time, and January is almost over.

Consider it your last chance to eat and drink like it’s 2014 — just for one more weekend.

For full details and reservations, visit: thecarbonbar.ca