Armstrong Cheese shared this amazing recipe for Cauliflower Cheese Quesadilla with Salsa, created by Chef Roger Mooking. This fun, low-carb twist on a classic favourite features cauliflower-based tortillas loaded with melty Armstrong Tex Mex and Pizza Mozzarella cheeses. Crispy on the outside and irresistibly gooey inside, these quesadillas are perfectly paired with a bright, zesty salsa—an easy, satisfying option for a snack, appetizer, or light meal.

Cauliflower Cheese Quesadilla with Salsa

Prep Time: 25 min

Total Time: 55 min

Serving: 4 – 6

Ingredients:

For the tortillas

2 cups grated cauliflower

2 eggs

2 cups Armstrong Tex Mex Shredded Cheese

¾ cup Armstrong Pizza Mozzarella Shredded Cheese

For the salsa

3 cups finely diced Campari tomatoes

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro, packed

¼ cup finely chopped parsley, packed

2 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

½ tsp kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions: