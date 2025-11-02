Armstrong Cheese shared this amazing recipe for Cauliflower Cheese Quesadilla with Salsa, created by Chef Roger Mooking. This fun, low-carb twist on a classic favourite features cauliflower-based tortillas loaded with melty Armstrong Tex Mex and Pizza Mozzarella cheeses. Crispy on the outside and irresistibly gooey inside, these quesadillas are perfectly paired with a bright, zesty salsa—an easy, satisfying option for a snack, appetizer, or light meal.
Cauliflower Cheese Quesadilla with Salsa
Prep Time: 25 min
Total Time: 55 min
Serving: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
For the tortillas
- 2 cups grated cauliflower
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups Armstrong Tex Mex Shredded Cheese
- ¾ cup Armstrong Pizza Mozzarella Shredded Cheese
For the salsa
- 3 cups finely diced Campari tomatoes
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro, packed
- ¼ cup finely chopped parsley, packed
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Line three baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Grate cauliflower in a food processor or by hand with a grater. Place grated cauliflower in a clean tea towel or layered paper towel and squeeze out excess water.
- For the tortillas, mix together grated and drained cauliflower, eggs and 2 cups Armstrong Tex Mex Shredded Cheese. Divide mixture into six 6-inch tortillas (about 1/2 cup each and 2 per tray) and place on prepared baking sheet (you may need to do this in batches). Bake for 15 minutes. Let tortillas cool 5 minutes. Flip tortillas and continue baking for 15 more minutes. Let cool 5 minutes.
- Place 1/4 cup Armstrong Pizza Mozzarella Shredded Cheese each on top of 3 tortillas. Top with other tortillas. Place back in oven for 5 minutes, just until cheese has melted. Remove from oven and let cool slightly before slicing.
- For the salsa, combine chopped tomatoes, sliced green onion, garlic, cilantro, parsley, lime juice, extra-virgin olive oil, kosher salt and pepper. Serve with quesadillas.