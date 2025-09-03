“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Artist Indiana Rotondo

September 3, 2025 Lauren Kannwischer Arts, Literature

Indiana Rotondo is a visionary poet and founder of SoulWorx. His words inspire reflection and change, while his leadership fosters a creative community rooted in purpose, passion, and authenticity. Inspiring minds through art and purpose, Indiana uplifts his community through his craft and provides his mentorship to young artists in the city. Indiana is also a leader in the CBL (The Crane Basketball League) that brings energy and unity to every game, helping build a league that’s not just about basketball—but about growth, brotherhood, and community.

Indiana Rotondo
An up-and-coming talented artist known as 6 am, performing at the 3rd Soulworx Poetry event while wearing the Be a Star shirt
Indiana Rotondo
At a local high school basketball tournament giving away Soulworx merchandise and The Ripple Effect book to the All-Star player of the game.
At the 2nd Annual Soulworx Charity 3×3 basketball tournament in partnership with Stella’s Place.
Crane Basketball League (CBL). One of the best and most competitive adult basketball leagues in the GTA.
Kobe Bryant, after going up 2-0 in the 2009 NBA finals, told reporters, “Job’s not finished.” Kobe Bryant is one of my motivations and a reminder always to keep going.
Some of Maddalena Rotondo’s art, my mother, who is one of my biggest inspirations for the creative arts and life as a whole.
Indiana Rotondo
Speaking at the PuraVida Summer Basketball Program
Indiana Rotondo
Yorkdale Indigo Book Signing of ‘The Ripple Effect’ & Initial Launch of our Be a Star shirts

Which ’hood are you in?

Vaughan

What do you do?

I am a writer, athlete, community leader, and professional.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on a partnership with CIBC to teach kids professionalism and financial literacy at the Jane & Wilson branch & Yorkdale branch. I also have my fourth upcoming Soulworx Poetry Event on October 18th, 2025.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my work here.

 

