“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Artist Indiana Rotondo

Indiana Rotondo is a visionary poet and founder of SoulWorx. His words inspire reflection and change, while his leadership fosters a creative community rooted in purpose, passion, and authenticity. Inspiring minds through art and purpose, Indiana uplifts his community through his craft and provides his mentorship to young artists in the city. Indiana is also a leader in the CBL (The Crane Basketball League) that brings energy and unity to every game, helping build a league that’s not just about basketball—but about growth, brotherhood, and community.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

Vaughan

What do you do?

I am a writer, athlete, community leader, and professional.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on a partnership with CIBC to teach kids professionalism and financial literacy at the Jane & Wilson branch & Yorkdale branch. I also have my fourth upcoming Soulworx Poetry Event on October 18th, 2025.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my work here.