Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Patrick Hakeem

In a candid interview, Patrick Hakeem, a vibrant comedian who calls Toronto his home, delves into the essence of his comedic style and influences. Renowned for his dynamic storytelling peppered with lively act-outs, Patrick reveals his roots in the Toronto comedy scene, where he draws inspiration from luminaries like Dave Merheje and Steph Tolev.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I would say I’m a storyteller who acts out and speaks about things passionately.

Who are some of your influences?

Locally Dave Merheje, Steph Tolev, and Alex Pavone were some of my favourites when I started comedy in Toronto in 2013.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Eddie Murphy

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Bobby Lee

What is your pre-show ritual?

Going up to people who have notes before going on stage and standing over their shoulder while saying, I’m gonna do all of that. While they stare back at me uncomfortably.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

The Corner Comedy Club. It’s the best room in Toronto and my home club.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

It’s a story about when I used to be a scriptwriter at Brazzers.com. I’m proud of it because it’s funny and gets applause breaks.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Going to open mics in Toronto and seeing new comics do well.

Tell us a joke about your city.

How do you know someone is in Montreal? They speak more than one language but none of them well…

Do you have anything to promote right now?

My Debut Album Misnationalized came out on all streaming platforms on April 5th. You should listen to it!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Jen Sakato