Smokey the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Everyone who meets the social-butterfly Smokey expresses how amazing she is. Smokey’s captivating personality and warm charm make her a beloved favourite among everyone she encounters. She does have some medical care considerations which we can explain during a counselling session, but Smokey is thriving! She is a constant delight, always ready to greet you, seeking out love and attention anytime people are near, and a true lover of company! Smokey is an outgoing and playful young cat with lots of energy. She loves elevated surfaces to climb and jump on, and toys of all (cat-friendly) kinds!

Smokey

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 Years 9 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

