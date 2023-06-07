TELUS announces the return of the TELUS Esports Series

TELUS Esports Series has announced a partnership with Samsung for the biggest mobile gaming tournament in Canada. The tournament will feature Apex Legends, Rocket League, and the mobile game Rocket League Sideswipe.

Canadian gamers of all skill levels have the chance to win more than $50,000 in prizes. The tournament will be powered by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone, featuring Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy technology. The Galaxy S23 Ultra provides the ultimate digital realism in graphics, delivering more lifelike renderings and a visually immersive user experience. Players on TELUS’ PureFibre Internet network will benefit from low latency and the fastest upload and download speeds for the most responsive gaming experience. Registration is open to all Canadians aged 15 and up. Players can sign up for the tournament and learn more about prizing at www.battlefy.com/telus.

To sign up for the tournament and learn more about prizing, please visit www.battlefy.com/telus. To learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone, please visit the Samsung website.