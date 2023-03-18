Maddie the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

This adorable feline is looking for a loving forever home where she can share her endless energy and affection with her human. At first, Maddie may seem a bit shy with new people, but given time and patience, she’ll warm up and become the perfect companion.

How would you feel if you were transferred from place to place not knowing where you’ll end up next? Scared, right? Maddie agrees, but once she knows what’s going on, she’s ready for LOTS of love, attention, and playtime. Tread lightly – she’s a strong believer in the 3-pet rule! Permission is especially important to Maddie as she knows exactly what she wants and isn’t afraid to tell you! When she wants some belly rubs, head scratches, or pats on the back, she’ll let you know, and she’ll play with you on her own terms.

Maddie has always been a house cat. She loves jumping onto high lookouts and enjoys perching on windowsills to watch the outside world. Maddie loves her playtime and once you start, you will not be able to stop! She’ll need lots of stimulation in her new home to keep her busy mind occupied. She enjoys playing alone, chasing things on the floor, jumping up high to catch things in the air – but most importantly, she likes playtime with her person.

Maddie would make an excellent addition to a home with someone who works remotely or a family that doesn’t leave too often. She prefers an adult-only space that is quiet and stable, though she wouldn’t mind a home with kids so long as they respect her boundaries. Having her own personal space that she can retreat to would be a fantastic way to help her adjust. She’d prefer being the only animal in the house as she wants your attention and your attention only. She’s a high-energy girl and you’ll adore playing with her as much as we do!

Maddie

Age: 6 Years 7 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: White / Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

