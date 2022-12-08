Toronto’s First Outdoor Wellness Spot Is A Must-See Destination

When you think of unique wellness spot to unwind in a post-pandemic world, one deluxe ambiance that comes to mind is the distinguished location at Stackt Market, Unbounded Well. Known as Toronto’s first outdoor wellness playground, Unbounded offers a one-of-a-kind immersive, memorable experience using the primal therapy pillars of deliberate cold exposure, heat exposure therapy, re-wilding, breathwork and human connection.

The science behind the Unbounded approach is unmatched. The urban wellness spa provides a healthy and lively dose of tranquil. Unbounded is situated in the heart of downtown Toronto and facilitates accessible somatic wellness experiences resulting in greater physical and mental well-being. With a variety of peculiar classes and educational retreats under its belt, Unbounded is a lifestyle brand that prioritizes contributing to brighter, healthier lives for everyone. Through its customized workshops, participants and guests get to indulge in different types of self-care routines.

“Founded in 2020, our aim at Unbounded is to provide an unparalleled experience of living. Unbounded Well not only gives people the opportunity to interact with the outdoors, but our aim is to bring nature into the city and motivate people to step out of their comfort zone in a healthy and safe way,” says founder of Unbounded, Nick McNaught.

The seasoned entrepreneur shares more about the first-hand mental benefit of the existing therapies. “There is a sense of confidence and courage that comes with embracing the full experience. It is an exhilarating challenge to overcome the discomfort and remind yourself that you can do hard things. Besides building one’s sense of self, other physical benefits include reducing global systemic inflammation, releasing cold shock proteins that repair synapses in the brain, mobilizing brown fat (BAT), improving circulation and respiratory function, activating up to 300% norepinephrine and 500% adrenaline, among other things.”

Nick explains further. “Although there are many benefits, there are also contraindications and if someone has any heart or blood pressure issues, or is pregnant, then it is advisable that they see their doctor first and get clearance before trying cold exposure.”

Unbounded Well is a destination spa with high-end program offerings, including a guided, uninterrupted, and self-guided experience. You will get to enjoy traditional Scandinavian Spruce saunas, firepit lounges, A-1 cold plunge wells, the geodesic dome studio in the form of supported sessions and exclusive member events.

It was certainly a thrilling adventure for us. We visited the serene location and cycled through the cold tub session and sauna, gathered at the outdoor fire pit lounge, and relaxed in the dimly lit meditation dome complemented with soothing live music. Let’s just say your energy levels will get boosted and the relaxing outcome is certain. It was so absorbing taking part in the breathing exercises, mindset, and focus training with cold exposure.

Additionally, Unbounded has an excellent team that will genuinely support you along the way. At the wellness venue, you will find a haven that prides itself on providing transformative meditation, healing, and spiritual space. Inclusive packages (CA$49.50) and membership deals are available like the “unwind” classes. Through the self-guided mindfulness sessions, there are moments in time for you to soak up the positive vibes and glide within your unbounded well, as you desire. Again, Unbounded is equipped with nature-focused amenities and sustainable comforts ready to reset your mind, body, and soul.

Are you looking to hop into an icy bath, a sauna, untangle and connect with the community, then this is one place you don’t want to miss out on. We all know things get super busy, and stress from work and real-life stressors do arise. If you want to discover something utterly new about yourself or feel enriched, then Unbounded Well is worth checking out.