Homegrown Business: The Pet Project Custom Prints Of Your Furry Friends

We recently caught up with Shawna, a Toronto graphic designer/Illustrator and owner of The Pet Project, a domestic pet custom print company that donates partial proceeds to animal shelter and rescue.

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called The Pet Project, I design custom pet prints to capture your pet in a fun, whimsical way. Perfect to showcase a pet’s unique personality!

What made you want to do this work?

It all started when I wanted prints to decorate my home space using pictures of my dog Nala. She is my inspiration and muse. I wanted something fun, artistic and unique. With some trial and error I developed my own unique style of pet prints. Converting that idea into a business was the easy part.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

The goal is to help rescue shelters find pets a good home. Every order that is placed 10% is donated to a local animal shelter. Without those rescue shelters I would not have found Nala. Every print designed will help another pet find a forever home.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

My main audience who order prints are people who are 25+. Animal lovers who want to show how unique their pets are. These prints also make great gifts to friends/family as a house-warming, birthday, or a special occasion.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

All I require from customers are a good quality picture of their pet along with a quick description of their personality. I do the rest by creating a print that reflects them perfectly. With a newly launched website, ordering a print has never been easier.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

You can find me on our website www.thepet-project.ca

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What makes The Pet Project’s work different from other custom prints out there?

The Pet Project works with the provided picture of your pet and description of their personality to create a print that perfectly matches them. Each print that is designed is 100% unique.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the most challenging part?

The best part of what I do is working with animals. I love seeing how unique each pet’s personality is. The most challenging part is being able to do each pet justice by being able to match their descriptions and expressions and coming up with the perfect setting.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

What’s your dogs favorite Pink Floyd album?

Bark side of the moon

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

I have to say I am in LOVE with Frey Frey’s Snacks. They are a small business that makes dehydrated dog treats from the freshest ingredients. After trying their products its safe to say we are obsessed. From the product – to packaging – to branding. Everything is top notch. Highly recommend www.freyfreyssnacks.com