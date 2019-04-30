“Five Minutes With” Country Music Singer Orville Peck

Combining the lulling ambiance of shoegaze with the iconic melodies and vocal prowess of classic American country music, outlaw cowboy, Orville Peck croons about love and loss from the badlands of North America. He takes the listener down desert highways, through a world where worn out gamblers, road-dogs, and lovesick hustlers drift in and out of his masked gaze.
Orville’s debut album, Pony, delivers a diverse collection of stories that sing of heartbreak, revenge and the unrelenting tug of the cowboy ethos. Warm lap steel guitars and echoing drums move through dreamy ballads and sometimes near frantic buzzsaw tunes – all the while paying homage to his country music roots. The record will be coming out on March 22nd through Royal Mountain Records and Sub Pop.
Name: Orville Peck
Genre: Country
Founded: 2018
# of Albums: 1
Latest Release: Pony
Latest Single: ‘Turn To Hate’
Latest Video: ‘Dead of Night’
Favourite Restaurant?
in Toronto? Probably Duff’s
Favourite band as a teenager?
X
Favourite band now?
Orville Peck
Guilty Pleasure Song?
Faith Hill – Breathe but it’s strictly a pleasure because I don’t feel guilty about any of the music I listen to.
Live Show Ritual?
Pacing up and down anxiously for a full 45 minutes before show time
Favourite local artist?
Frigs
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Fresh!
Queen or College St?
Queen
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
I like the capybaras at High Park
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
Night Owl
Road or studio?
Road
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti
