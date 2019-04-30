“Five Minutes With” Country Music Singer Orville Peck

Combining the lulling ambiance of shoegaze with the iconic melodies and vocal prowess of classic American country music, outlaw cowboy, Orville Peck croons about love and loss from the badlands of North America. He takes the listener down desert highways, through a world where worn out gamblers, road-dogs, and lovesick hustlers drift in and out of his masked gaze.

Orville’s debut album, Pony, delivers a diverse collection of stories that sing of heartbreak, revenge and the unrelenting tug of the cowboy ethos. Warm lap steel guitars and echoing drums move through dreamy ballads and sometimes near frantic buzzsaw tunes – all the while paying homage to his country music roots. The record will be coming out on March 22nd through Royal Mountain Records and Sub Pop.

Name: Orville Peck

Genre: Country

Founded: 2018

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: Pony

Latest Single: ‘Turn To Hate’

Latest Video: ‘Dead of Night’

Favourite Restaurant?

in Toronto? Probably Duff’s

Favourite band as a teenager?

X

Favourite band now?

Orville Peck

Guilty Pleasure Song?

Faith Hill – Breathe but it’s strictly a pleasure because I don’t feel guilty about any of the music I listen to.

Live Show Ritual?

Pacing up and down anxiously for a full 45 minutes before show time

Favourite local artist?

Frigs

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Fresh!

Queen or College St?

Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

I like the capybaras at High Park

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Twitter