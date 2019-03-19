“Five Minutes With” Toronto Musician Patricia O’Callaghan

Patricia O’Callaghan ’s fifteen-year career has taken her across genres, continents, and a range of disciplines and passions.

Her recording career spans six solo albums and many interesting visits along the way as a guest on other artists’ CDs. A speaker of French, Spanish, and German, her early recordings focused on European cabaret, and she is considered a specialist, most significantly, in the music of Kurt Weill. Patricia has performed his Threepenny Opera, Seven Deadly Sins, and Kleine Mahagonny with Soulpepper Theatre Company, Edmonton Opera,Vancouver Opera, and others.

One of Patricia’s most unique talents is the ability blend a variety of languages and musical genres seamlessly together in her concerts, and embody whatever style she is singing at any given moment.

She has sung with some of the world’s great ensembles and artists (Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Don Byron Quartet, Bryn Terfel), and has performed in venues that range from London’s Royal Opera House to New York’s Le Poisson Rouge.

Patricia also writes songs and has had the honor of premiering many new compositions from both the classical and pop worlds. She has worked with R. Murray Schafer, Dennis Lee, Christos Hatzis, Steve Reich, David Braid, and Steven Page.

As a Resident Artist at Toronto’s Soulpepper Theatre Company for six years, her responsibilities included conducting, teaching, mentoring, producing, curating, performing, and developing new work.

Her most recent albums are Deepest December, Matador: The Songs of Leonard Cohen, and the recently JUNO nominated Corona Divinae Misericordiae, by David Braid.

Name:

Patricia O’Callaghan

Genre:

Hmmm…I like to walk between genres

# of Albums:

6 solo albums, 4 collaborations

Latest Release:

Corona Divinae Misericordiae by David Braid

Latest Video:

Here is a short video around the making of our latest CD, Corona Divinae Misericordiae:

Favourite Restaurant:

Paris Paris – They’ve just celebrated their first birthday!

Favourite band as a teenager:

Kate Bush

Favourite band now:

Estrella Morente, Harry Nilsson

Guilty Pleasure Song:

All the songs from Godspell

Live Show Ritual:

I hate feeling rushed before going on stage, so basically I make sure I have enough time to have a relaxed dinner and get ready in peace.

Favourite local artist:

All my friends are artists, so there are too many to name, but Harrow Fair is a wonderful new alt folk band just about to release their second album.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Terroni all the way

Queen or College St?

How about Dundas between Ossington and Landsdowne

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

I’m a west-ender so I spend time in both High Park (more vast and woodsy) and Trinity Bellwoods (more social and inner city). I gotta get in as much green time as I can in the city!

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl? I’m happier when I’m rested and up early, but lifestyle and career do not always allow for that to happen

Road or studio? There are fantastic aspects to both – road is my reality and I genuinely love it, but recording in the studio feels like a delicious luxury to me.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

I live in Parkdale, so…Roti…or Momos!

Any shows or albums coming up?

My latest release, Corona Divinae Misericordiae by David Braid, has just been released, and has just been nominated for a JUNO, in the category “Best Classical Album of the Year: Vocal or Choral”. I’m very excited to be performing at the JUNO’s in London on March 16, at Aeolian Hall, with some of the other nominees. I keep my website calendar page pretty up to date with tour dates, at http://www.patricia-ocallaghan.com/calendar.php

