Top Toronto family friendly events happening in January

It’s a month of getting back to routine, slowing down and staying warm. It also means there aren’t that many tourists in the city so it’s a great time to get out and explore what Toronto has to offer for families. Here are some of our favourite ideas…

Skate the Bentway: “Skate the 8 in the Six” in Toronto’s coolest outdoor skating rink. Skate rentals and skating lessons will be offered again this year; there will be curated food and beverage options on select dates; and an expanded winter village full of snuggly blankets, warming lounges, and fire pits. Access is free and accessible. Free wifi as well. Check daily for weather conditions. Events planned throughout the winter months.

ZUUL: Life of an Armoured Dinosaur: Royal Ontario Museum. Exhibition on until May 20, 2019. Calling all dinosaur fans! This is one you won’t want to miss! The well-preserved ankylosaur was recently identified by ROM paleontologists as a new species. This plant-eating powerful dino was covered in body armour. Today, Zuul is one of the most complete skeletons of its kind ever found. This hands-on exhibition takes visitors on an interactive journey into Zuul’s world. Check out Family Funday: Fossil Fest (January 27) join ROM researchers and discover how fossils trace the fascinating history of life on Earth.

ROSE: A New Musical: Soulpepper Theatre. January 17 to February 24. World Premiere. In the idyllic mountain town of Somewhere, everyone knows exactly who they are and what their place is. Except for Rose. Rose is different, and she knows it. Rose has big questions about the world around her, and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to find the answers for herself. An inspiring and joyful musical about acceptance, love, and finding your own path, even when that path isn’t what you thought it would be. Relaxed matinee performances Jan. 27 and Feb.2.

One Thing Leads To Another: Young People’s Theatre. January 12 to 25. For the youngest of young, this sweet introduction to the theatre world explores the wonderful sights and sounds created for babies as young as 3 months old. Returning by popular demand, One Thing Leads To Another is an innovative work of theatre created specifically for infants, this production transforms everyday objects as it engages, stimulates and delights babies and adults alike. The production then continues to various locations.

Toronto Light Festival: Distillery District. January 18 to March 3. Free Admission. During the darkest and coldest nights of the year, this annual outdoor night light festival warms our hearts. Bundle up, grab your hot chocolate and explore the light installations created by award-winning international and local artists.

Happy Place: 245 Queens Quay West. Closes for good January 27. This bright feel-good interactive (and photo worthy) exhibition brings smiles to all ages with their larger than life installations and multi-sensory themed rooms. Highlights include the world’s largest indoor confetti dome, the Happy Place signature Yellow Bathtub Cubby filled with rubber ducks, and Dancing on the Ceiling, an upside-down room. Perfect to chase the Winter blahs away.

Winterlicious: Various locations. January 25 to February 7. A perfect way to take your little foodies to check out the incredible restaurants across the city. Prix fixe menus available online to help families navigate. Watch for our Top Restaurant Picks coming up soon.