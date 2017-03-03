News Ticker

A Curated Collection of Vintage Rugby Photographs from Canada

March 3, 2017 Joel Levy Lifestyle, Sports 0

The Toronto Wolfpack Rugby League team kicks of their inaugural season in the RFL Saturday March 4th, 2017. In celebration of the new Toronto professional sports team, I decided to post some vintage rugby photographs from Toronto and a few from other places around Ontario and Canada.

I loved looking at the kits, the fans, and the surroundings of the game. Let us know on social media anything interesting that you discover from the photos. Enjoy!

1890 – 1912? – Upper Canada College team
1895 – University of Toronto; Varsity Team.
1901 – Upper Canada College team
1915 – Young Men’s Christian Association Team, Broadview Ave.,
1920 – 1940 – Upper Canada College team
1925 – Varsity-Queens, Balstone, Q, converting
1926 – Balmy Beach, Camp Borden, action
1926 – Kingston, Queen’s-Varsity, Batstone, line plunge
1926 – Kingston, Queen’s-Varsity, on goal line
1926 – Kingston, Queen’s-Varsity, Varsity tuck play
1926 – Varsity-Queen’s, crowd on field at half-time
1926 – Varsity-Queen’s, general scene of play
1926 – Varsity-Queen’s, Varsity play on Queen’s line
1927 – Argo-Ottawa rugby, pass
1927 – Argo-Ottawa, tackle
1928 – Balmy Beach, Camp Borden team, action
1928 – Balmy Beach, Camp Borden team, action copy
1930 – English rugby, action
1930 – English rugby, action copy
1930 – English rugby, action copy 2
1930 – English rugby, action copy 2
1932 – St. Andrew’s Playground Juvenile Team – Playground Champions
1942 – RCAF, Hurricanes line up
1959 – Portraits of players
1974 – Touring English team from Somerset (striped shirts) have situation well in hand as ball squirts loose during exhibition game against Ontario side at Fletcher Field
1978 – Burlington player is tackled from behind in morning match against Buccaneers
1979 – Rick Bailey of the U.S. team climbs over the scrum to grab a loose ball out of the air
1982 – This Chinguacously player went high up for the ball during this line out in the game against Monarch Park at North York’s Sunnybrook Park yesterday
1983 – Players from Brecon College in Wales (light tops) play Dunbarton High School team on return of visit
1985 – A defender from Nelson Boylen Secondary School Bullets left; determined to stop the enemy from going any farther in a North York senior match by Sunnybrook Park yesterday

To find more vintage photographs, be sure to visit the Toronto Archives or the Toronto Public Library archives.

 

 

