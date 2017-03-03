A Curated Collection of Vintage Rugby Photographs from Canada

The Toronto Wolfpack Rugby League team kicks of their inaugural season in the RFL Saturday March 4th, 2017. In celebration of the new Toronto professional sports team, I decided to post some vintage rugby photographs from Toronto and a few from other places around Ontario and Canada.

I loved looking at the kits, the fans, and the surroundings of the game. Let us know on social media anything interesting that you discover from the photos. Enjoy!

To find more vintage photographs, be sure to visit the Toronto Archives or the Toronto Public Library archives.