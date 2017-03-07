2017 Canadian Screen Awards Winners for Non-Fiction Programming

The 2017 Canadian Screen Awards have kicked off this week and Tuesday night was the award ceremony honouring excellence in non-fiction programming.
From news shows to sports, documentaries and reality TV, creators, journalists and storytellers were put under the spotlight to highlight their achievements and award them for their work.
Singer songwriter Lucas DiPasquale started off the evening with a musical performance for the audience who were seated having dinner in front of the oscars-like stage. The host for the evening was host of Big Brother Canada Arisa Cox, although Howie Mandel did introduce her saying that he hopes to host next year, as long as he can do a good job hosting the main awards show this Sunday.
Top winners of the evening were Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr, the CBC Documentary picked up 2 awards. CBC’s The National with Peter Mansbridge won an amazing 5 awards including Wendy Mesley’s Best Host or Interviewer in a News or Information Program or Series. The TVO show My Millennial Life, which we covered in a previous post, won the award for Best Documentary Program.
Here is a full list of winners.
Best Reality / Competition Program or Series
The Amazing Race Canada
CTV (Bell Media)
(Insight Production Company Ltd.)
John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby, Mark Lysakowski, Mike Bickerton, Sarah James, Kyle Martin, Robyn Bigue, Guy Clarkson, Ann
Camilleri, Steff Millman, Catherine Petersen
Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series
Hip-Hop Evolution
HBO Canada (Bell Media)
(Banger Films)
Scot McFadyen, Sam Dunn, Darby Wheeler, Rodrigo Bascunan
Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series
Science Max: Experiments at Large
TVO (TVOkids)
(Breakthrough Entertainment)
Ira Levy, Joan Lambur, Peter Williamson, Michael McGuigan, Nat Abraham, Phil McCordic, Leanne Brennan
Best Documentary Program
My Millennial Life
TVO (TVO)
(Makin’ Movies Inc.)
Charlotte Engel, Maureen Judge
Best Factual Program or Series
Still Standing
CBC (CBC)
(Frantic Films)
Jamie Brown, Jeff Peeler, Maureen Riley
Best History Documentary Program or Series
War Story: Afghanistan
History (Corus Entertainment)
(52 Media Inc.)
Barry Stevens, David York, Bryn Hughes
Best Lifestyle Program or Series
Sponsor | Corus Entertainment
You Gotta Eat Here!
Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)
(Lone Eagle Entertainment)
Michael Geddes, Sheldon Teicher, Rachel Horvath, Steven Mitchell
Best Live Entertainment Special
The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration
CBC (CBC)
(Insight Production Company Ltd.)
Gord Downie, Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois, Gord Sinclair, Bernie Breen, Patrick Sambrook, John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby,
Lindsay Cox
Best Live Sports Event
Sponsor | Dome Productions
Rio 2016
CBC (CBC)
(CBC Sports)
Trevor Pilling, Chris Irwin, Paul McDougall, Mike Dodson, Don Peppin, Karen Sebesta
Best Local Newscast
CBC News: Here & Now
CBC (CBC)
(CBC Newfoundland and Labrador)
Lee Pitts, Jen White, Debbie Cooper, Jonathan Crowe, Ryan Snoddon, Rod Dobbin
Best Music Program or Series
Sponsor | YANGAROO
The JUNO Awards 2016
CTV (Bell Media)
(Insight Production Company Ltd.)
John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby, Randy Lennox, Allan Reid, Mark Cohon, Lindsay Cox, Tracy Galvin, Pam De Montmorency
Best National Newscast
CBC News: The National
CBC (CBC)
Mark Harrison, Peter Mansbridge, Fred Parker, Derek Desouza, Heather McLennan
Best News or Information Program
W5: Healing Hands
CTV (Bell Media)
Brett Mitchell, Steve Bandera, Victor Malarek, André Lapalme, Brian Mellersh, Anton Koschany
Best News or Information Segment
CBC News: The National – Catching up with the Farwans
CBC (CBC)
Adrienne Arsenault, Carmen Merrifield, Dave Rae, Jamie Hopkins, Dominique Banoun
Best News or Information Series
Daily Planet
Discovery Channel (Bell Media)
(Exploration Production Inc.)
Kelly McKeown, Cindy Bahadur, Agatha Rachpaul
Best News Special
Fort McMurray Wildfire Evacuation
Global Edmonton (Corus Entertainment)
Michael Fulmes, Deb Zinck, Kerry Powell, Darcy Craig, Kevin Jesus, Christine Meadows
Best Reportage, Local
Global BC – Missing Plane Found
Global (Corus Entertainment)
(Global News)
John Hua, Jill Krop, Doug Sydora
Best Reportage, National
CBC News: The National – Trapped at the Border
CBC (CBC)
Nahlah Ayed, Tracy Seeley, Richard Devey
Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series
Moose: A Year in the Life of a Twig Eater
CBC (CBC)
(Twig Eaters Inc.)
Susan Fleming
Best Sports Feature Segment
Radical Play
TSN (Bell Media)
Josh Shiaman, Rick Westhead, Jason Wessel, Darren Oliver, Kevin Fallis
Best Sports Opening/Tease
Raptors Playoff / Marcus Stroman
Sportsnet (Rogers)
Jon Coleman, Phil Rzentkowski, Murray Wren
Best Sports Program or Series
Muhammad Ali – The Greatest
Sportsnet (Rogers)
(Sportsnet)
Stephen Brunt, Stephen Paine, Paul Sidhu, Alvin Sison, Steve Maich, Marc Leblanc
Best Talk Program or Series
The Marilyn Denis Show
CTV (Bell Media)
(Bell Media)
Michelle Crespi, John Simpson
CRAFT CATEGORIES
Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research
Painted Land: In Search of the Group of Seven
TVO (TVO)
(White Pine Pictures)
Nancy Lang, Michael Burtch, Joanie McGuffin, Gary McGuffin, Rebecca Middleton, Emma Hambly
Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual Research
How to Change the World
HBO Canada (Bell Media)
(Met Film, Insight Productions, Daniel Film)
Elizabeth Klinck, Liz Etherington
Best Direction in a Documentary or Factual Series
War Story: Afghanistan – The Long Way Home
History (Corus Entertainment)
(52 Media Inc.)
Barry Stevens
Best Direction in a Documentary Program
Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr
Documentary Channel (CBC)
(White Pine Pictures)
Patrick Reed, Michelle Shephard
Best Direction in a Lifestyle or Information Program or Series
Vikings Season 4 Special
Global (Corus Entertainment)
(Entertainment Tonight Canada)
Frank Samson
Best Direction in a Live Sporting Event
2015 Grey Cup
TSN (Bell Media)
Andy Bouyoukos
Best Direction in a Reality / Competition Program or Series
The Amazing Race Canada – For Those About to Rock
CTV (Bell Media)
(Insight Production Company Ltd.)
Rob Brunner
Best Original Music for a Non-Fiction Program or Series
Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr
Documentary Channel (CBC)
(White Pine Pictures)
Mark Korven
Best Photography in a Documentary Program or Factual Series
Real Vikings: Age of Invasion
History (Corus Entertainment)
(Take 5 Productions)
Mark Caswell
Best Photography in a Lifestyle or Reality / Competition Program or Series
The Amazing Race Canada – Who’s Ready to Let It All Hang Out?
CTV (Bell Media)
(Insight Production Company Ltd.)
Ryan Shaw
Best Photography in a News or Information Program, Series or Segment
CBC News: The National – Ethiopia on Edge
CBC (CBC)
Richard Devey
Best Picture Editing in a Documentary Program or Series
Hip-Hop Evolution – From the Underground to the Mainstream
HBO Canada (Bell Media)
(Banger Films)
Steve Taylor, Mark Staunton
Best Picture Editing in a Factual Program or Series
This Is High School – Grade 9 is the Worst Year
CBC (CBC)
(Paperny Entertainment Inc.)
Sarah Cruise
Best Picture Editing in a Reality/Competition Program or Series
The Amazing Race Canada – Who’s Ready to Let it All Hang Out
CTV (Bell Media)
(Insight Production Company Ltd.)
Mike Tersigni, Ben O’Neil, Burak Ozgan, Jonathan Dowler, Allan Hughes
Best Production Design or Art Direction in a Non-Fiction Program or Series
The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration
CBC (CBC)
(Insight Production Company Ltd.)
Brent Clark
Best Sound in a Non-Fiction Program or Series
Sonic Magic: The Wonder and Science of Sound
CBC (CBC)
(Lightship Entertainment)
Jeff Henschel, Ewan Deane
Best Writing in a Documentary Program or Series
The Woman Who Joined The Taliban
CBC (CBC)
(Matter of Fact Media Inc.)
Richard O’Regan
Best Writing in a Factual Program or Series
Still Standing – Vanastra
CBC (CBC)
(Frantic Films)
Jonny Harris, Fraser Young, Steve Dylan
Best Writing in a Lifestyle or Reality / Competition Program or Series
The Amazing Race Canada – Toads! Are you Kidding Me?
CTV (Bell Media)
(Insight Production Company Ltd.)
Mark Lysakowski, Rob Brunner, Jennifer Pratt
PERFORMANCE CATEGORIES
Best Host in a Lifestyle, Talk or Entertainment News Program or Series
Sponsor | Corus Entertainment
Still Standing
CBC (CBC)
(Frantic Films)
Jonny Harris
Best Host or Interviewer in a News or Information Program or Series
CBC News: The National
CBC (CBC)
Wendy Mesley
Best News Anchor, Local
CTV News Edmonton
CTV (Bell Media)
Daryl McIntyre
Best News Anchor, National
CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme
CTV News (Bell Media)
Lisa LaFlamme
Best Sports Analyst in a Sports Program or Series
2016 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs. Raptors Game 7
TSN (Bell Media)
Jack Armstrong
Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer
2015 Grey Cup
TSN (Bell Media)
Chris Cuthbert
SPECIAL AWARDS
Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism
Simcha Jacobovici
For a full list of nominees of the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards visit the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television website.