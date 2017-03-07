2017 Canadian Screen Awards Winners for Non-Fiction Programming

The 2017 Canadian Screen Awards have kicked off this week and Tuesday night was the award ceremony honouring excellence in non-fiction programming.

From news shows to sports, documentaries and reality TV, creators, journalists and storytellers were put under the spotlight to highlight their achievements and award them for their work.

Singer songwriter Lucas DiPasquale started off the evening with a musical performance for the audience who were seated having dinner in front of the oscars-like stage. The host for the evening was host of Big Brother Canada Arisa Cox, although Howie Mandel did introduce her saying that he hopes to host next year, as long as he can do a good job hosting the main awards show this Sunday.

Top winners of the evening were Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr, the CBC Documentary picked up 2 awards. CBC’s The National with Peter Mansbridge won an amazing 5 awards including Wendy Mesley’s Best Host or Interviewer in a News or Information Program or Series. The TVO show My Millennial Life, which we covered in a previous post, won the award for Best Documentary Program.



Here is a full list of winners.

Best Reality / Competition Program or Series

The Amazing Race Canada

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Production Company Ltd.)

John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby, Mark Lysakowski, Mike Bickerton, Sarah James, Kyle Martin, Robyn Bigue, Guy Clarkson, Ann

Camilleri, Steff Millman, Catherine Petersen

Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series

Hip-Hop Evolution

HBO Canada (Bell Media)

(Banger Films)

Scot McFadyen, Sam Dunn, Darby Wheeler, Rodrigo Bascunan

Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series

Science Max: Experiments at Large

TVO (TVOkids)

(Breakthrough Entertainment)

Ira Levy, Joan Lambur, Peter Williamson, Michael McGuigan, Nat Abraham, Phil McCordic, Leanne Brennan

Best Documentary Program

My Millennial Life

TVO (TVO)

(Makin’ Movies Inc.)

Charlotte Engel, Maureen Judge

Best Factual Program or Series

Still Standing

CBC (CBC)

(Frantic Films)

Jamie Brown, Jeff Peeler, Maureen Riley

Best History Documentary Program or Series

War Story: Afghanistan

History (Corus Entertainment)

(52 Media Inc.)

Barry Stevens, David York, Bryn Hughes

Best Lifestyle Program or Series

You Gotta Eat Here!

Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)

(Lone Eagle Entertainment)

Michael Geddes, Sheldon Teicher, Rachel Horvath, Steven Mitchell

Best Live Entertainment Special

The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration

CBC (CBC)

(Insight Production Company Ltd.)

Gord Downie, Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois, Gord Sinclair, Bernie Breen, Patrick Sambrook, John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby,

Lindsay Cox

Best Live Sports Event

Rio 2016

CBC (CBC)

(CBC Sports)

Trevor Pilling, Chris Irwin, Paul McDougall, Mike Dodson, Don Peppin, Karen Sebesta

Best Local Newscast

CBC News: Here & Now

CBC (CBC)

(CBC Newfoundland and Labrador)

Lee Pitts, Jen White, Debbie Cooper, Jonathan Crowe, Ryan Snoddon, Rod Dobbin

Best Music Program or Series

The JUNO Awards 2016

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Production Company Ltd.)

John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby, Randy Lennox, Allan Reid, Mark Cohon, Lindsay Cox, Tracy Galvin, Pam De Montmorency

Best National Newscast

CBC News: The National

CBC (CBC)

Mark Harrison, Peter Mansbridge, Fred Parker, Derek Desouza, Heather McLennan

Best News or Information Program

W5: Healing Hands

CTV (Bell Media)

Brett Mitchell, Steve Bandera, Victor Malarek, André Lapalme, Brian Mellersh, Anton Koschany

Best News or Information Segment

CBC News: The National – Catching up with the Farwans

CBC (CBC)

Adrienne Arsenault, Carmen Merrifield, Dave Rae, Jamie Hopkins, Dominique Banoun

Best News or Information Series

Daily Planet

Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

(Exploration Production Inc.)

Kelly McKeown, Cindy Bahadur, Agatha Rachpaul

Best News Special

Fort McMurray Wildfire Evacuation

Global Edmonton (Corus Entertainment)

Michael Fulmes, Deb Zinck, Kerry Powell, Darcy Craig, Kevin Jesus, Christine Meadows

Best Reportage, Local

Global BC – Missing Plane Found

Global (Corus Entertainment)

(Global News)

John Hua, Jill Krop, Doug Sydora

Best Reportage, National

CBC News: The National – Trapped at the Border

CBC (CBC)

Nahlah Ayed, Tracy Seeley, Richard Devey

Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series

Moose: A Year in the Life of a Twig Eater

CBC (CBC)

(Twig Eaters Inc.)

Susan Fleming

Best Sports Feature Segment

Radical Play

TSN (Bell Media)

Josh Shiaman, Rick Westhead, Jason Wessel, Darren Oliver, Kevin Fallis

Best Sports Opening/Tease

Raptors Playoff / Marcus Stroman

Sportsnet (Rogers)

Jon Coleman, Phil Rzentkowski, Murray Wren

Best Sports Program or Series

Muhammad Ali – The Greatest

Sportsnet (Rogers)

(Sportsnet)

Stephen Brunt, Stephen Paine, Paul Sidhu, Alvin Sison, Steve Maich, Marc Leblanc

Best Talk Program or Series

The Marilyn Denis Show

CTV (Bell Media)

(Bell Media)

Michelle Crespi, John Simpson

CRAFT CATEGORIES

Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research

Painted Land: In Search of the Group of Seven

TVO (TVO)

(White Pine Pictures)

Nancy Lang, Michael Burtch, Joanie McGuffin, Gary McGuffin, Rebecca Middleton, Emma Hambly

Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual Research

How to Change the World

HBO Canada (Bell Media)

(Met Film, Insight Productions, Daniel Film)

Elizabeth Klinck, Liz Etherington

Best Direction in a Documentary or Factual Series

War Story: Afghanistan – The Long Way Home

History (Corus Entertainment)

(52 Media Inc.)

Barry Stevens

Best Direction in a Documentary Program

Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr

Documentary Channel (CBC)

(White Pine Pictures)

Patrick Reed, Michelle Shephard

Best Direction in a Lifestyle or Information Program or Series

Vikings Season 4 Special

Global (Corus Entertainment)

(Entertainment Tonight Canada)

Frank Samson

Best Direction in a Live Sporting Event

2015 Grey Cup

TSN (Bell Media)

Andy Bouyoukos

Best Direction in a Reality / Competition Program or Series

The Amazing Race Canada – For Those About to Rock

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Production Company Ltd.)

Rob Brunner

Best Original Music for a Non-Fiction Program or Series

Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr

Documentary Channel (CBC)

(White Pine Pictures)

Mark Korven

Best Photography in a Documentary Program or Factual Series

Real Vikings: Age of Invasion

History (Corus Entertainment)

(Take 5 Productions)

Mark Caswell

Best Photography in a Lifestyle or Reality / Competition Program or Series

The Amazing Race Canada – Who’s Ready to Let It All Hang Out?

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Production Company Ltd.)

Ryan Shaw

Best Photography in a News or Information Program, Series or Segment

CBC News: The National – Ethiopia on Edge

CBC (CBC)

Richard Devey

Best Picture Editing in a Documentary Program or Series

Hip-Hop Evolution – From the Underground to the Mainstream

HBO Canada (Bell Media)

(Banger Films)

Steve Taylor, Mark Staunton

Best Picture Editing in a Factual Program or Series

This Is High School – Grade 9 is the Worst Year

CBC (CBC)

(Paperny Entertainment Inc.)

Sarah Cruise

Best Picture Editing in a Reality/Competition Program or Series

The Amazing Race Canada – Who’s Ready to Let it All Hang Out

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Production Company Ltd.)

Mike Tersigni, Ben O’Neil, Burak Ozgan, Jonathan Dowler, Allan Hughes

Best Production Design or Art Direction in a Non-Fiction Program or Series

The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration

CBC (CBC)

(Insight Production Company Ltd.)

Brent Clark

Best Sound in a Non-Fiction Program or Series

Sonic Magic: The Wonder and Science of Sound

CBC (CBC)

(Lightship Entertainment)

Jeff Henschel, Ewan Deane

Best Writing in a Documentary Program or Series

The Woman Who Joined The Taliban

CBC (CBC)

(Matter of Fact Media Inc.)

Richard O’Regan

Best Writing in a Factual Program or Series

Still Standing – Vanastra

CBC (CBC)

(Frantic Films)

Jonny Harris, Fraser Young, Steve Dylan

Best Writing in a Lifestyle or Reality / Competition Program or Series

The Amazing Race Canada – Toads! Are you Kidding Me?

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Production Company Ltd.)

Mark Lysakowski, Rob Brunner, Jennifer Pratt

PERFORMANCE CATEGORIES

Best Host in a Lifestyle, Talk or Entertainment News Program or Series

Still Standing

CBC (CBC)

(Frantic Films)

Jonny Harris

Best Host or Interviewer in a News or Information Program or Series

CBC News: The National

CBC (CBC)

Wendy Mesley

Best News Anchor, Local

CTV News Edmonton

CTV (Bell Media)

Daryl McIntyre

Best News Anchor, National

CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme

CTV News (Bell Media)

Lisa LaFlamme

Best Sports Analyst in a Sports Program or Series

2016 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs. Raptors Game 7

TSN (Bell Media)

Jack Armstrong

Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer

2015 Grey Cup

TSN (Bell Media)

Chris Cuthbert

SPECIAL AWARDS

Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism

Simcha Jacobovici

For a full list of nominees of the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards visit the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television website.