Dave Chappelle Headlining Departure Festival in Toronto

Toronto is gearing up for an exciting comedy spectacle as Dave Chappelle headlines the Departure Festival + Conference this May. Loft Entertainment and Oak View Group (OVG) have announced that the legendary comedian will perform an exclusive stand-up show at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on May 7, offering Toronto audiences a rare chance to see him live.

For registered conference pass-holders, this is an opportunity not to be missed: they have first dibs on tickets through an exclusive pre-sale starting April 16. Not to mention the new Comedy&Culture Pass, priced at an attractive early bird rate of $99 until the same date, grants access to May 9 conference sessions that explore the future of comedy.

Bruce Hills, Executive Producer of Departure Comedy, couldn’t be more thrilled with Chappelle’s involvement, stating, “Having Dave Chappelle take part in Departure is a real honour—for me, for the festival, and an amazing treat for our audiences.”

The festival doesn’t stop at Chappelle. Expect an impressive lineup featuring Jasmeet Raina, Ivan Decker, Sophie Buddle, and many other exceptional comedians. Fans are also treated to a special Rick and Morty Season 8 world premiere preview, courtesy of STACKTV.

Departure Festival isn’t solely about entertainment; it’s a nexus of insights and industry discussions. Attendees can look forward to panels with leading comedians, creators, and influencers offering their expertise on the comedy landscape. Alongside opportunities to catch exclusive comedy showcases, film screenings, and more, it’s a comprehensive celebration of both art and industry.

Spanning May 6th to 11th, Departure Festival + Conference promises to be an unmissable week of entertainment, learning, and discovery for both the public and industry insiders. Whether you’re a comedy enthusiast or an aspiring professional, there’s something for everyone.

Visit departureto.com for ticket information and stay updated with the latest festival happenings. This is your chance to be part of a transformative experience with the best in comedy headlining the show.