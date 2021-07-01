Homegrown Business: Krolik Frolic, GTA Lifestyle and Food Delivery

We recently caught up with Taisiia Kotova to ask her a few questions about her food delivery business, Krolik Frolic, a lifestyle and food delivery company right here in Toronto and parts of the G.T.A.

What is your business called and what does it do?

We are called Krolik Frolic. Krolik is Polish & Russian for Bunny, and we named it Frolic because that’s what we essentially are! We are a food delivery & lifestyle company, currently specializing in Side-Salad Boxes, available across Toronto and parts of GTA.

What made you want to do this work?

I long felt the urge to create my own work. I come from a big family of Food & Beverage business professionals, and my artful mom suggested teaching me a few special recipes I could introduce here. Like this, early in the pandemic, I quit my job and, with the strong support from Co-Founder, Sumant Sharma, and literally everyone in my close family channelled my heart and efforts into something potentially useful and gratifying.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Apart from sharing authentic taste and experience, we are looking to harmonize our relationship with the world by tuning into our relationship with food. In other words, we would love to show what’s possible when you take care of your nutrition and do so ourselves. The idea is that you take a staple item, explore various pairing options, customize the daily menu to your liking and finally – eat ALL you need. My eating system collapsed during the first wave, and I now know first-hand: It is always much easier with an anchor.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We have a few customers in mind who could benefit the most from our products. Those of us who are looking to better structure and understand their diets and/or improve gut health, vegans and vegetarians looking to add variety in theirs, nostalgic Eastern Europeans who will teleport home from the hint of aroma, and anyone interested in building holistic wellness habits.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We make and deliver Side-Salad Boxes across Toronto and parts of GTA. And simultaneously we are rolling out retail-ready options in selected local cafes and grocery stores. In the nearest future, we also plan to expand our product lines and in-line varieties.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

You can order our products directly via www.krolikfrolic.ca or by following the link on Instagram @krolikfrolic – we prepare fresh boxes and deliver them to you the next day.

If you would like to see our products in your local grocery stores, just DM us your leads on Instagram or send an email to krolikfrolic@gmail.com.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Q: What is the most significant intangible value that your product brings to the customer compared to other salads in the market – in-store salad bars, other prepackaged salads, meal plan deliveries, etc.

A: Consistency permeates everything we do. You can find it in our service, our flavours, our dedication to quality content and our authenticity. It’s a long game of building your eating routine around a strong consistent element.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the most challenging part?

We aim to create new connections – whether it’s with your food, another person or a new song. And I can feel how it makes us richer and happier every day.

Yet one interaction is everything. And it comes with a welcome challenge – the responsibility. To prepare safe food, to stay true, to show up. Sumant always starts his workday with an objective to “Preach what you teach”, and sets an excellent example for our team!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Our carrots have a very peculiar and interesting taste thanks to the technique and the blend of spices we use. So when we first started selling our carrot salads in Toronto, the most frequent question we received was about the “secret ingredient”. We had a lot of fun with that, and out of this guessing game was born a jocose character I play in our sketches – an eccentric over-the-top maker with a million-dollar secret. In fact, we already have enough material to turn it into a sequel! 😀 You can follow it on our social media.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Mizzicca Gelateria, hands down! Golden people, our first retailer and as the name suggests – gelato with a WOW factor! Treat yourself to a trip to Italy 😉