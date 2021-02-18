Vintage Photographs of Sledding and Tobogganing in Toronto

Taking ones sled out to Toronto tobogganing hills has been popular in our city for over 100 years. Not only has its popularity remained constant, the hills which we use have quite often also remained the same. From Riverdale Park to High Park, and Christie Pitts to Bellwoods, this winter tradition’s popularity can be seen throughout the city and time.

Years ago we published a post about tobogganing hills in High Park. For our latest curated collection of historical images from Toronto, we browsed the Toronto Archives for photos of people enjoying all of our local hills, 100 years ago!

1906 - 1910 - High Park toboggan runs
1906 - 1910 - High Park toboggan runs copy
1906 - 1910 - High Park toboggan runs copy 2
1906 - 1910 - The beginning of the toboggan run, High Park
1908 - 1912 - High Park toboggan runs
1908 - 1912 - High Park toboggan slides
1909 - Group on huge toboggan, Christie Pits
1909 - Group on toboggan, High Park
1909 - Tom Longboat at High Park toboggan slides
1910 - 1920 - Lineups for toboggan runs, High Park
1910 - Children on sled, High Park
1910 - Group on sled, High Park
1910 - High Park toboggan runs
1910 - High Park toboggan runs copy
1910 - High Park toboggan runs copy 2
1910 - High Park toboggan runs, Christmas Day
1910 - Sledding in Bellwoods Park
1910 - Toboggan runs, High Park
1911 - Group on toboggan
1912 - Flooding of toboggan runs, Riverdale Park
1912 - Group on sled, Riverdale Park
1912 - Lineups for toboggan runs, High Park
1912 - Toboggan runs
1912 - Toboggan runs, High Park
1914 - High Park toboggan runs
1914 - Toboggan slides, High Park
1914 - Withrow Park — bob sled run
1916 - Toboggan slides starting down
1925 - High Park toboggan slides
1927 - Preston, toboggan held in air, Evelyn Chute and Darling, Weaver, Tarbox, Foster
1931 - Rosedale Golf [Course], three girls on toboggan
