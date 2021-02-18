Vintage Photographs of Sledding and Tobogganing in Toronto

Taking ones sled out to Toronto tobogganing hills has been popular in our city for over 100 years. Not only has its popularity remained constant, the hills which we use have quite often also remained the same. From Riverdale Park to High Park, and Christie Pitts to Bellwoods, this winter tradition’s popularity can be seen throughout the city and time.

Years ago we published a post about tobogganing hills in High Park. For our latest curated collection of historical images from Toronto, we browsed the Toronto Archives for photos of people enjoying all of our local hills, 100 years ago!

If you are interested in buying prints from the Toronto Archives, please visit their website.