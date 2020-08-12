“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Actor Steve Kaszas

If you get the chance to get to know Steve Kaszas, you’ll know why being an actor and a storyteller was the obvious direction for him to go. He’s a first class goofball and jokester at the same time as he is a philosopher and a shoulder to cry on. His natural curiosity about life and humanity and his innate ability to empathize with those around him, are the driving force behind his work in film.

From the young age of five he was choreographing song and dance, for the purpose of a welcome performance to each and every guest that came to his family’s cottage. Down the road as an adolescent, Steve was the host of a nature show that I’ve been lucky enough to dig out of the depths of the Kaszas’ home video collection to watch. These fun and formative creative beginnings blossomed into a full career as an actor and filmmaker. Steve is the type of artist who loves to be involved in all aspects of the filmmaking process. He may have started out his journey as an actor but it didn’t take long before he became involved as a producer and most recently a writer. I don’t doubt that we will see him tackle more creative roles in his future work!

Most importantly, the real reason why Steve’s work has such an impact both on screen and on set, is his deep care for people. His desire to make true connections and tell honest stories, allows both his fellow creatives and audience members to take a step outside of their comfort zones and see what more there is to be discovered.

-bio by Samantha Kaszas, wife extraordinaire.

What ‘hood are you in?

Somebody told me it’s known as “The Woods” but I don’t know about that. Just southeast of Oakwood and Vaughan, the land of the sexiest tomato gardens in the city.

What do you do?

Make a fool of myself, mostly. Actor, producer, meditator, Uber driver, farmer, hell I’ll try anything once.

What are you currently working on?

Finishing up a short film with Alright Alice Productions! Excited for people to see it.

Where can we find your work?

Definitely check out Speak Your Mind on iTunes, and beyond that I’ll post the Insta handles and websites where you can find me right here: @alrightaliceproductions – @speakyourmindmovie – @stevearmstrongkaszas – www.alrightalice.com.