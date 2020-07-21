“Five Minutes With” Funk/Rock Band Black Creek Reign

Black Creek Reign is a rock band that beckons back to the glory days of guitar-lead bar room rock music. Creating original tracks and reinterpreting their idols for covers (Bill Withers, Jimi Hendrix, John Mayer), this multi-instrumental trio crafts a sound that blends rock, blues, funk and reggae, for a unique sound that belongs in both 1965 and 2020. Back Creek Reign debuted their first studio EP (Excommunicado) to high praise from critics.

Following that success, they ended the year with the single release Culture Shock which rocketed to 20,000 plays in a month. Black Creek Reign blends thoughtful lyrics, precise musicianship, and energetic live performances, this band is surely one of the up-and-coming Canadian groups that is not to be missed.

Name: Black Creek Reign

Genre: Funk/Rock with a dash of Reggae

Founded: 2016

# of Albums: 2 EP’s as a different incarnation of the band, but 1 EP as BCR, so 3 in total.

Latest Release: The Rain (single)

Latest Single: The Rain

Latest Video: Fun Quarantine Duet with a local singer we’re a fan of

Favourite local Restaurant:

Pat’s Homestyle Jamaican Restaurant

Favourite band as a teenager:

John Mayer, Maroon 5, Zac Brown Band

Favourite band now:

John Mayer, Anderson Paak, Bob Marley & The Wailers

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Slow Dancing In A Burning Room (John Mayer), Toxic (Britney Spears), I Want It That Way (BSB)

Live Show Ritual:

Open our set with a recognizable cover, then blast off with our originals.

Favourite local artist:

Too many to name! Across The Board, Jay Dee Band, Locust Hill, The Cunninghams, Earthphonics, The Band Destiny.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Jerk Chicken from Pat’s Homestyle. It wasn’t a choice, but trust us on this one.

Queen or College St?

Queen St for sure.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park, those cherry blossoms sell themselves.

EP or LP?

EP, We don’t think you should do an LP without the proper team backing you.

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl 1000%, what musician wakes up early?

Road or studio?

Studio for now, but we hit the road for a small tour across Southern Ontario in October, so we’ll let you know if we change our mind!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti, hands down. How is this even a choice?!

Where can we follow you?

Website

@blackcreekreign on Instagram & Twitter

Facebook

And please check us out on Spotify!

Any shows or albums coming up?

We’ll be releasing a brand new funk-rock single entitled “The Rain” that we’d love you to check out at the end of the month! Give us a follow on Spotify to be the first to hear it when it drops!