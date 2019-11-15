“Five Minutes With” pop-R&B singer / songwriter Maryze

Maryze is a bilingual singer/songwriter based in Montreal, originally from Vancouver. Her haunting pop-R&B conjures an intimate universe, blending introspective lyrics with contagious and sensual beats. Balancing angst and euphoria in electronic-tinged ballads, she delivers a refreshing voice with fiery honesty. With a recent North American tour under her belt, this promising new artist is poised for a breakout year.
Name: Maryze (Maryse Bernard)
Genre: Stormy-Sweet Pop-R&B
Founded: 2018
# of Albums: 1 EP
Latest Release: My debut EP Like Moons this past spring.
Latest Single: I’m releasing a Halloween single Friday Oct. 25 featuring Toronto artists Mouth Breather & Forever Next Door!
Latest Video: My debut music video “Soft” directed by Amanda Louise Macchia:
Favourite Restaurant:
Sushi Loku in Vancouver
Favourite band as a teenager:
Fall Out Boy
Favourite band now:
Art/witch-pop francophone duo La Fièvre.
Guilty Pleasure Song:
“Sugar We’re Goin’ Down” suits all my moods and I don’t feel guilty about it.
Live Show Ritual:
Dedicating the show to my French grandma and thanking her for encouraging me to pursue music.
Favourite local artist:
Crystal Light Collective! A group of really amazingly talented artists / producers / poets.
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Salad cause I’m lame and allergic to dairy.
Queen or College St? Queen St
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
Trinity Bellwoods/Riverdale
EP or LP?
LP as my next release, fingers crossed!
Early bird or night owl?
Both i.e. not enough sleep.
Road or studio?
Road but writing / recording along the way.
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
I celebrated my first 13 birthdays at Swiss Chalet so I’ve got to go with that. Although I’ve been vegan for 6 years so haven’t gone in a while…
Where can we follow you?
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
@maryzemusic everywhere 🙂
Any shows or albums coming up?
I’m currently on a mini tour, playing Vancouver Oct. 27. Victoria Nov. 6, and Quebec City on Nov. 15. Then I’ll be releasing a new music video that I’m very excited about on Nov. 20 in Montreal!