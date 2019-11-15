“Five Minutes With” pop-R&B singer / songwriter Maryze

Maryze is a bilingual singer/songwriter based in Montreal, originally from Vancouver. Her haunting pop-R&B conjures an intimate universe, blending introspective lyrics with contagious and sensual beats. Balancing angst and euphoria in electronic-tinged ballads, she delivers a refreshing voice with fiery honesty. With a recent North American tour under her belt, this promising new artist is poised for a breakout year.

Name: Maryze (Maryse Bernard)

Genre: Stormy-Sweet Pop-R&B

Founded: 2018

# of Albums: 1 EP

Latest Release: My debut EP Like Moons this past spring.

Latest Single: I’m releasing a Halloween single Friday Oct. 25 featuring Toronto artists Mouth Breather & Forever Next Door!

Latest Video: My debut music video “Soft” directed by Amanda Louise Macchia:

Favourite Restaurant:

Sushi Loku in Vancouver

Favourite band as a teenager:

Fall Out Boy

Favourite band now:

Art/witch-pop francophone duo La Fièvre.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

“Sugar We’re Goin’ Down” suits all my moods and I don’t feel guilty about it.

Live Show Ritual:

Dedicating the show to my French grandma and thanking her for encouraging me to pursue music.

Favourite local artist:

Crystal Light Collective! A group of really amazingly talented artists / producers / poets.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Salad cause I’m lame and allergic to dairy.

Queen or College St? Queen St

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods/Riverdale

EP or LP?

LP as my next release, fingers crossed!

Early bird or night owl?

Both i.e. not enough sleep.

Road or studio?

Road but writing / recording along the way.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

I celebrated my first 13 birthdays at Swiss Chalet so I’ve got to go with that. Although I’ve been vegan for 6 years so haven’t gone in a while…

Where can we follow you?

@maryzemusic everywhere 🙂

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’m currently on a mini tour, playing Vancouver Oct. 27. Victoria Nov. 6, and Quebec City on Nov. 15. Then I’ll be releasing a new music video that I’m very excited about on Nov. 20 in Montreal!