Cone the cat needs a new furrever family in the Toronto area

Cone is a lovely gentleman who observes all the proper rules of kitty cat etiquette. He will begin each interaction with extended eye contact, letting you fall in love with his gorgeous face, before beckoning you over with his sweet meows. Once you are properly introduced, he will immediately join you for petting and brushing. This boy really appreciates company and will engage in conversation with you through cat language – purring and licking. All through this interaction he will continue to engage with you through further eye contact, letting you fall deeper in love with him!

Cone has been diagnosed with diabetes; he needs to take insulin injections on a daily basis. Because of this, Cone is looking for someone who is able to commit to his needs and stick to a routine!

Cone the Cat

Age: 7 years 2 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.