Mother's Day 10 things to do with mom in Toronto...besides brunch

Mom always says time spent together is the best gift of all. She also says that “everyday is Mother’s Day.” She’s right. We love you mom! Here are some experiences right through the month of May to help celebrate the women who raised you to be the thoughtful that person you are…

Hoame: (430 Adelaide Street West) This beautiful and modern meditation space offers classes in light and dark rooms. Take in a guided Sleep meditation session together, enjoy the salt cave, and relax in the judge free zone. Special workshops also available including learning about Crystals. On May 21 & 29 Hoame offers an intimate and unique sound bath session in the salt cave with The Only Alexandria.

Toronto Botanical Gardens: (777 Lawrence Street East). Treat mom to the pop-up indoor/outdoor plant cafe. Boxed lunch by the Food Dudes, guided tour of the gardens. Mom will get a plant gift and scarf too. Tickets in advance.

ROMWalk: Sacred Stones and Steeples: May 12, 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. Meet at northeast corner of Church & King Streets. While exploring the landmark religious buildings along Church and Bond Streets, including the recently restored St. Michael’s Cathedral, learn about the role of the church in the social development of the city and Upper Canada. No registration required. Walking tour is free.

INLAND Pop-Up Canadian Designer Market: (134 Peter Street) May 3 & 4. Stylish and contemporary moms will want to check out this pop-up market that features 70 all-Canadian emerging and established contemporary talent. Designers in jewellery, handbags, shoes, swimwear, clothing, and intimate apparel. You’ll find designers including Hilary MacMillan, Azure Lazuli, Erin Marcus, Bano eeMee, Kate Austin, Andrew Coimbra, Develyn van Loon, Anne Dahl, and more. Most of the designers will be there and happy to chat.

Come From Away: Elgin Theatre. If mom hasn’t seen this heartwarming musical yet, get on it! Inspired by the true stories of thousands of travellers who found themselves grounded in Gander, Newfoundland while the world witness the tragedy of 9/11. Come From Away reminds us to have faith in humanity. Kindness will never be forgotten. Other worthy musicals in town this month with Mirvish Productions include Beautiful The Carol King Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Return to Grace, The Sound of Music, and Next to Normal.

Kensington Market Food Tour with Chopsticks + Forks: Various dates. This neighbourhood is a treasure trove for food lovers. Discover authentic food stores, restaurants, and cafes from around the globe. The delicious 2-hour guided tour by locals offer up morsels of interesting facts about the history in the area.

Cooking Class: Fresh Pasta Making at Depanneur: (1033 College Street) May 20. This intensive pasta making class led by Nicole di Nardo focuses on the traditional Italian pastas: orecchiette, egg noodle fettuccine, and stuffed ravioli.The class includes a lovely lunch of the pasta made in class, as well as recipes and extra pasta to take home at the end of the day.

Urban Capers Scavenger Hunts: Various dates and locations across the city. Explore areas of the city in a fun scavenger hunt game organized by this incredible team of locals, historians, and educators. Team up with family and friends to find all the clues and answers to fact-based riddles as you discover some of the city’s most hidden secrets. Scavenger hunts are available indoors and outdoors with themes like The Great Whisky Heist at the Distillery District, Secrets of St. Lawrence, Murder at the ROM, Intrigue at the AGO and more.

Junior International Children’s Festival at Harbourfront: May 18 to 24. Harbourfront Centre. Great for families with younger kids. This second annual festival offers arts and culture packed with contemporary stage performances. The long weekend includes hands-on activities circus acts, story telling and more.

Naked Cake Decoration with Fresh Florals at Le Dolci: (12 Sousa Mendes Street). It’s not THAT kind of naked cake decorating class. It’s Mother’s Day after all! Le Dolci’s highly popular “Naked Cake” class is all about creating the “perfect disaster” – beauty is more than surface as you learn to create layers of goodness.