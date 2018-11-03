Leia the cat is looking for a new family in the Toronto area

Her lush tail wrapped luxuriously around her as she poses, lovely Leia also boasts a tiger-like ruff around her neck and behind her ears.

Sweeter than sweet and always adventurous, this adorable attention seeker who always wants to be where her people are enjoys sleeping on their laps and being carried around on their arm – like a sleek kitty stole. Now lush and loving Leia is on the prowl for an equally loving fur-ever home.

Leia

Age: 6 months

Fixed: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

