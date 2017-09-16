Indica the cat is looking for a home in the Toronto area

Does it fly!? Does it wiggle!? Does it move!? Then it must be a toy! At least that is how Indica the cat sees the world. This curious and active boy is looking for a home that can offer him the stimulation he needs. Indica’s perfect person will: Offer several interactive play sessions every day, keep his inquisitive nature engaged with games and provide him with positive based training. Indica’s home will provide him with many opportunities to be entertained: a perch in the window, cat videos and puzzle feeders are a good place to start! If this energetic guy sounds like your new best friend, ask about him at the feline adoption office! In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

Age: 1 years 3 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

