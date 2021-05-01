Mother’s Day iRobot Roomba i3+ Review & Giveaway

Any parent will tell you that we’d rather be spending more time with you than cleaning. So, with that in mind we’ve partnered with iRobot to giveaway the latest iRobot Roomba i3+! We’ve been testing out the Roomba i3+ over the past few weeks and love how it cleans up dirt and debris easily on its own! Yup! That frees our time up to do other things!

What’s inside the box:

iRobot vacuum (cordless)

Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal/charging station

Power cord

Additional accessories for later use (disposable AllergenLock bags, filter)

How it works:

The Roomba i3+ parks itself on the base/charging station until ready to use. Before using this handy vacuum, it needs to be paired simply with the iRobot app (free) that will allow you to command it to go. There’s also a “Clean” button on the Roomba if the app is not handy. With the app you will also be able to schedule routine cleanings even when you’re not home. When in use the vacuum efficiently moves throughout the footprint of the space and ensures full coverage of the area that needs to be cleaned. The technology also enables it to get into the corners, around furniture and other large objects for a thorough clean. It also recognizes say, stairs so it won’t accidentally fall over. The collected debris is stored within the vacuum as it moves around. When it senses the dirt bin is full, the Roomba knows to returns to the Clean Base and empty itself out, then returns to where if left off and continues to job.

The Features We Love:

Surfaces: this model is great for cleaning our main floor that has a combination of tile, hardwood and area rugs. The Roomba transitions seamlessly from one to another.

Smart Technology: This device is intelligent and knows how to map out your home – actually mesmerizing to watch it methodically vacuum in rows so not to miss anything with its sweeping brush. If something accidentally gets caught it will know to turn itself off. If there’s an obstacle in the way the Roomba will recognize it and work around it with its built in Reactive Sensor Technology. It will also recognize more caked on dirt (e.g. dog paws dragging in spring mud that’s dried) with Dirt Detect Sensors and will spend a little more time to clean up stubborn spots. It will also learn your cleaning habits and be able to understand where and when you need it the most.

Cleans Itself: this Roomba returns itself to the base and will empty itself. Within the base unit the AllergenLock bag will hold about 60 loads. Not only that it will keep it trapped and in place. Great for those who have allergies to dust, pollen and pet hair/dander as it seals in 99%.

3-stage cleaning system: it’s Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes combined with it’s powerful suction actually pulls in dirt while the sweeping brush gets into corners and even smaller bits so nothing gets missed.

Google Home & Alexa: if you have these home devices the iRobot Roomba i3+ will learn to recognize your voice and activate with voice commands. Bonus, it can also suggest extra cleaning times when there is a higher pollen count or if your pet is going through shedding season.

Clean Base: is conveniently placed in an area that the Roomba can easily return to and out of the way. It’s also worth mentioning that the base should be placed where the WiFi is strong in your home. Also, as mentioned the dirt and debris from the Roomba is collected in the AllergenLock bag when it returns to the base. The CleanBase will prompt you when it’s time to replace the bag so there’s no hassle or guessing.

Design: something noticeable on the Roomba i3+is that it has an additional woven pattern on top to make fingerprints less obvious. While I’m not too fussed about that, some users may be.

The Roomba i3+ retails for $749.99 but keep an eye out for Mother’s Day offers (hint hint). Visit their website for more details.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ has proven to be a very useful addition to our home and we are so impressed that we’re offering a brand new one just in time for Mother’s Day!

CONTEST: Enter for a chance to win a iRobot Roomba i3+

Contest closes on May 9, 2021. No purchase necessary. One winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries. Prize valued at $749.99 Canadian (MSRP). Must be a Canadian resident who has reached the age of majority in the province they reside in order to win. Selected entrant will be contacted directly by our admin staff. Prize must be accepted as awarded.

