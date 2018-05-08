“Five Minutes With” local folk musician Dana Sipos​

Name:​ ​​Dana Sipos​

Founded:​ 2009​

# of Albums:​ 4 studio albums – Trick of the Light (Roaring Girl Records) – 2018​, Roll Up the Night Sky (Muddy Roots Records) – 2015, Lay of the Land – 2011, the Moonshine Brigade- 2009. In a way, this feels like my second album, as the first two were released into the hole in the ozone layer.

Latest Release:​ Trick of the Light – Roaring Girl Records- May 18, 2018​

Latest Video:​ Lighthouse Nights

Bio

Inhabiting the far north before going nomad and now perched in Toronto, Ontario, Dana Sipos’ hypnotic, nuanced songs shine a tenderly skewed light into the shadows. She has been touring extensively in support of her previous release, Roll Up the Night Sky, occasionally by bicycle, canoe, tall ship and train, and received a Canadian Folk Music award nomination in the Pushing the Boundaries category. A new album, Trick of the Light, produced by Sandro Perri and featuring a breadth of Canadian talent will be released on Toronto-based Roaring Girl Records May 18, 2018.​ ​”delicate, slightly strange and completely mesmerizing (Gold Flake Paint UK)”

Latest Single:

When the Body Breaks – Dana Sipos​ ft. Mary Margaret O’Hara



​

Favourite Restaurant:​

Nazareth – let’s keep it open!​

Favourite band as a teenager:​

Simon and Garfunkel

Favourite band now:​

Big Thief ​

Guilty Pleasure Song:​

U Don’t Dance 2 Tekno Anymore – Alabama 3​

Live Show Ritual:​

some humming to warm up, some whiskey to warm up​

Favourite local artist:​ ​

Mary Margaret O’Hara

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?​

Sneaky Dees nachos​

Queen or College St?​

Queen St. West – Parkdale!​

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?​

Highpark​

EP or LP?​

LP​

Early bird or night owl?​

Night owl​

Road or studio?​

Road​

Swiss Chalet or Roti?​

Roti​

The Dana Sipos​ Toronto show is on Tuesday, May 22nd at the Burdock – Get Tickets.

Pre-Order Trick of the Light, the latest album from Dana Sipos​.