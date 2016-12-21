Vintage Aerial Photographs of the City of Toronto

Aerial photographs are pretty popular these days on social media sites like Instagram, Flickr and 500px. I decided to take a look to see what I could find on the Toronto Archives and the Toronto Public Library archives pertaining to vintage aerial photographs. Here is what I found. Enjoy!
1925 – aerial photographs of Toronto
1929
1929
1937 – Toronto General Hospital
1939 – CNE
1947 – aerial photographs of CNE
1948 – aerial photographs CNE 2
1948 – Regent Park
1948 – The Ex Stadium
1948 – The Toronto Islands
1949 – Toronto Harbour
1951 – aerial photographs
1954
1963 – aerial photographs
1964 – Yonge and Eglinton
1966 – Looking southeast; visitors to the observation platform will get this view of the controversial old city hall from the new
1966 – The Ex
1967
1967
1968
1971
1972 – Ontario Place
1975
1975 – CN Tower finishing
1980s
1980s
1980s
1980s
1983
1983 – The Ex Stadium 2
1983 – University of Toronto
1984 – Roy Thomson Hall
1985 – A wing-mounted camera captures this view of the Toronto skyline with pilot Larry Newman 37 left and Star photographer Mike Slaughter
1980s – Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980-1987 – Ontario Place – the Forum and exterior views.
1990-1994 – Aerial Views
1990-1994 – Aerial Views
1980-1988 – Ataritiri aerial views
To find more photos like these, visit the
Toronto Archives or the Toronto Public Library Archives.