News Ticker

Vintage Aerial Photographs of the City of Toronto

December 21, 2016 Joel Levy History, The City 0

Aerial photographs are pretty popular these days on social media sites like Instagram, Flickr and 500px. I decided to take a look to see what I could find on the Toronto Archives and the Toronto Public Library archives pertaining to vintage aerial photographs. Here is what I found. Enjoy!

aerial photographs
1925 – aerial photographs of Toronto
aerial photographs
1929
aerial photographs
1929
aerial photographs
1937 – Toronto General Hospital
aerial photographs
1939 – CNE
aerial photographs
1947 – aerial photographs of CNE
1948 – aerial photographs CNE 2
aerial photographs
1948 – Regent Park
aerial photographs
1948 – The Ex Stadium
aerial photographs
1948 – The Toronto Islands
aerial photographs
1949 – Toronto Harbour
aerial photographs
1951 – aerial photographs
aerial photographs
1954
aerial photographs
1963 – aerial photographs
aerial photographs
1964 – Yonge and Eglinton
1966 - Looking southeast; visitors to the observation platform will get this view of the controversial old city hall from the new
1966 – Looking southeast; visitors to the observation platform will get this view of the controversial old city hall from the new
1966 - Looking southeast; visitors to the observation platform will get this view of the controversial old city hall from the new
1966 – The Ex
1966 - Looking southeast; visitors to the observation platform will get this view of the controversial old city hall from the new
1967
1966 - Looking southeast; visitors to the observation platform will get this view of the controversial old city hall from the new
1967
1966 - Looking southeast; visitors to the observation platform will get this view of the controversial old city hall from the new
1968
1966 - Looking southeast; visitors to the observation platform will get this view of the controversial old city hall from the new
1971
1966 - Looking southeast; visitors to the observation platform will get this view of the controversial old city hall from the new
1972 – Ontario Place
toronto aerials
1975
1975 - CN Tower finishing
1975 – CN Tower finishing
1980s
1980s
1980s
1980s
1980s
1980s
1980s
1983
1983
1983 - The Ex Stadium 2
1983 – The Ex Stadium 2
1983 - University of TOronto
1983 – University of Toronto
1984 - Roy Thomson Hall
1984 – Roy Thomson Hall
1985 - A wing-mounted camera captures this view of the Toronto skyline with pilot Larry Newman 37 left and Star photographer Mike Slaughter
1985 – A wing-mounted camera captures this view of the Toronto skyline with pilot Larry Newman 37 left and Star photographer Mike Slaughter
1980s – Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s - Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s – Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s – Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s – Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s – Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s – Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s – Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s - Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s – Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s - Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s – Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s - Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s – Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s - Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s – Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s - Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s – Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s - Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s – Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s - Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980s – Aerial views of Fort York, Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.
1980-1987- Ontario Place - the Forum and exterior views.. - 1980-1987
1980-1987 – Ontario Place – the Forum and exterior views.
1990-1994 - Aerial Views
1990-1994 – Aerial Views
1990-1994 - Aerial Views
1990-1994 – Aerial Views

1980-1988 - Ataritiri aerial views
1980-1988 – Ataritiri aerial views

 

To find more photos like these, visit the Toronto Archives or the Toronto Public Library Archives.

 

 

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 689 Articles
Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography
Contact: Website Twitter

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 | Toronto Guardian