Chico the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Chico is an affectionate, engaging boy who is ready to steal the heart of someone looking for a fun and devoted companion. He loves being around people and is often the first to greet visitors, eagerly asking for attention and affection once he settles down in his new environment.

This handsome guy has a wonderful zest for life. He enjoys interactive play, is incredibly food motivated, and loves learning through positive reinforcement-especially target training and treat games. Chico is a smart cat who thrives when his mind and body are kept active, making him a great match for someone who enjoys interacting with their cat each day.

Chico also has a very affectionate side. He happily leans into gentle pets, purrs contentedly, and loves spending time close to his favourite people. Like many enthusiastic cats, he can become a little overstimulated at times, so he does best with short petting sessions and guardians who pay attention to his body language.

If you’re looking for a social, playful, and loving companion who will keep you smiling and reward your time with endless affection, Chico may be the perfect addition to your family.

Chico

Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Grey / White

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.