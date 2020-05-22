CanadaPerforms extends livestream series thanks to the National Arts Council and Facebook Canada

What started as a short-term relief fund to help professional Canadian artists and authors, #CanadaPerforms has now grown into a much needed lifeline of well over $700,000. The program was launched on March 19th with a collaboration between the National Arts Council and Facebook Canada. The purpose was to help ease the financial strain of Canadian artists who have been impacted by COVID19 due to venue closures across the country. What also evolved quickly was the ability to bring many artists to Canadians at home with live-streamed intimate performances, literary events and online experiences running until the end of May. With much success, an announcement was made to continue to explore digital engagement and livestreams for the next two years.

As we head into the summer months, #CanadaPerforms will hit the virtual road on an exploration journey with the “Road to Canada Day”. The streaming events will celebrate and profile artists as well as festivals across the country throughout the month of June. Features will highlight events and performances that were to happen but as a result of the pandemic have been forced to cancel this year. It’s also a great way to discover Canadian talent!

The national platform will also offer artists opportunities to explore other digital experiences from coast to coast including innovative live streaming performances and augmenting existing programming with the National Arts Centre.

The $700,000+ Facebook and National Arts Centre Fund for Performing Artists was made possible through the generous contribution from #CanadaPerforms’ founding partner, Facebook Canada ($200,000), and also the financial support from Slaight Music ($100,000), RBC Foundation ($200,000) and SiriusXM Canada ($200,000), as well as the Bennett Family Foundation.