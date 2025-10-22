“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Clinician and Author Susan Raphel

Raised in Toronto and trained in counselling and addiction studies, Susan founded Sustainable Recovery nearly two decades ago, building a practice dedicated to lasting, family-centred healing. A certified clinician with the Canadian Addiction Counsellors Certification Federation, she brings more than 25 years of experience helping families navigate the challenges of teen mental health and substance use—insight shaped not only by her professional expertise but also by personal understanding.

Her commitment to helping families facing addiction inspired her acclaimed book, What’s Wrong with My Teen? Finding Answers to Teenage Addiction and Family Crisis. In a culture that often leans on quick fixes, Susan offers something different: sustained attention, authentic care, and a belief that recovery can be both practical and profoundly hopeful.

***

Which neighbourhood are you in?

I’m based in Toronto’s Summerhill area, a pocket of the city that feels treed and residential while still close to downtown. It’s a perfect balance—quiet enough for writing and client sessions, yet central when I’m heading to speaking events or media interviews.

What do you do?

I’m a certified addiction and mental-health clinician and the author of What’s Wrong with My Teen? Finding Answers to Teenage Addiction and Family Crisis. Through counselling, workshops, and public speaking, I help families navigate teen addiction and mental-health challenges with compassion and evidence-based strategies. I’m also a referral clinician for the NBA Players’ Assistance Program.

What are you currently working on?

Right now, I’m expanding the reach of What’s Wrong with My Teen? as a resource for parents, educators, and community leaders. I’m preparing upcoming talks—including a session for the Ontario School Counsellors Association fall conference in November 2025—and collaborating with schools and libraries across Canada and the U.S. to get practical help into families’ hands. I’m also exploring a monthly podcast to share real stories and solutions.

Where can we find your work?

My resource is available wherever books are sold, including Indigo, Amazon, and independent bookstores like Book City Toronto. Libraries across Canada and the U.S. carry it, and it’s accessible as an eBook on OverDrive/Libby. You can find more articles, upcoming events, and video interviews at susanraphael.com, on Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.