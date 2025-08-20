“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Visual Artist Kristen McCrea

Kirsten McCrea is one of those rare people whose work ethic is matched by her imagination. She’s been making art professionally for over 15 years, mostly as a muralist, and she somehow always finds ways to surprise me with what she’s dreaming up next. Her work is big, joyful, and filled with detail, often pulling from historical references, textile patterns, and pop culture. And it’s not just beautiful – it says something.

She began her career in Canada but now resides between Berlin and Toronto. Her practice has become more global in recent years, and it’s been interesting seeing it shift as she is influenced by new places. I’ve watched her create everything from an art print subscription to monumental public art installations that stop people in their tracks. What I admire most is that she’s not chasing trends; she’s carving her own path. She takes her work seriously without taking herself too seriously, and I think that balance is part of what makes her so good.

-Written by Chris Foster

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I split my time between Berlin and Toronto. When I’m in Toronto, I’m in Wallace-Emerson. It’s where my studio was for years, and it still feels like the most interesting part of the city to me. I love all the independent coffee shops, restaurants, and bars, and I’m especially excited by how many galleries have popped up north of Bloor. It’s still a little rough around the edges in the best way.

What do you do?

I’m a visual artist specializing in large-scale public art and murals. My practice is rooted in storytelling: I create vibrant, layered compositions that draw from historical references, vintage textiles, and pop culture. Whether I’m working on a permanent installation or a brand collaboration, I aim to make work that feels joyful, thoughtful, and emotionally resonant.

Over the past 15 years, I’ve created public art across Canada, the United States, China, and Europe. I believe in the power of public space, and am interested in how art can transform everyday environments into sites of connection.

My work lives mostly outside the gallery system: on city walls, construction hoardings, in restaurants, shops, and sometimes, yes, on an F1® Academy car. I want the things I make to be for everyone, not just art insiders.

What are you currently working on?

I just wrapped a dream project: designing a custom livery for an F1® Academy car in partnership with 1Password and the Oracle Red Bull Racing brand teams. It’ll be raced by 18-year-old and rising star, Alisha Palmowski, at the Canadian Grand Prix in June. It was incredible to work on something that celebrates women and helps open more pathways in spaces like motorsport, technology, and design.

As a proud feminist who emerged in the male-dominated worlds of muralism and street art, it meant a great deal to contribute to something that challenges who gets to be in the room — and embodies female excellence.

The final design was full of symbolism and meaning. The palette of the livery uses red for Canada and blue as a tribute to Montreal, where the race will take place. My work is always site-specific, so the heart of the design was inspired by dandelion seeds and Expo 67, one of the most iconic events in Canadian design history.

To me, the dandelion seeds in motion represent ambition, momentum, and the spread of possibility. They represent what happens when bold ideas take flight. A ripple also radiates out from the back wheel. It shows the ripple effect of how one woman’s breakthrough can have a broader impact. How stepping into your power can make room for others to follow.

Where can we find your work?

You can find me online at hellokirsten.com or on Instagram. I’ve also got murals all over Toronto – from Midtown to Riverdale to Queen West. If you’re looking at something huge, colourful, and covered in pattern, there’s a good chance it’s mine!