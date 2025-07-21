Welcome Home, Abel: The Weeknd Closes a Defining Chapter

Over the last few years, The Weeknd has been selling out stadiums worldwide, slowly establishing himself as one of the greatest artists of this generation. He currently holds the record for the most-streamed song on Spotify with “Blinding Lights” and has accumulated over 82 billion total Spotify streams. It’s inspiring to see what a Canadian kid from Scarborough, Ontario, has achieved within the last decade. More recently, he released Hurry Up Tomorrow, presumably his final studio album under The Weeknd moniker, closing the chapter on an era that has defined pop music.

But beyond back-to-back sold-out stadiums across North America, there’s a deeper story unfolding, one layered beneath the hits you hear on the radio or in your local coffee shop. That story came to full visual fruition on his After Hours Til Dawn tour.

The July 15th stop in Vancouver marked the start of his homecoming, the Canadian leg of the tour. Opening for him were Mike Dean and Playboi Carti. Carti, known for his experimental sound on I AM MUSIC, couldn’t make it into Canada due to prior legal matters. That absence extended Mike Dean’s set, a name that might not instantly register with some, but whose influence is unmistakable. The Texas producer has shaped the sounds of Houston rap icons and, more recently, stood as a right-hand man to Travis Scott. With The Weeknd, Dean’s etheric synth work has been a constant presence since Beauty Behind the Madness, a turning point in Abel’s career.

As the night progressed, one element stood out above all inside BC Place: a towering robot statue by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, looming over the crowd. Tour director La Mar Taylor described the installation as “worlds within worlds.”

The stage design draws heavily from the 1927 silent film Metropolis, which explored mechanisation, power, class struggle, and redemption. This design aligns with The Weeknd’s most recent trilogy of albums, After Hours, which tells a story of descent, loss, reflection, and eventual resurrection. Where Dawn FM explored themes of purgatory and self-examination, Hurry Up Tomorrow feels like a rebirth, and a farewell to the persona of The Weeknd and a step toward Abel Tesfaye’s true self.

The tour’s setlist and visuals embody this transformation. The giant golden robot, a cold, retro-futuristic-inspired figure with glowing eyes tracking Abel’s every move. Which serves as a metaphor for shedding the automaton of fame. Red-robed dancers trailing him further channel this imagery, signalling the final chapter and the sacrifice of his stage name.

The stage spanned across the entire stadium floor, and he covered every square inch. No corner of the audience felt left out. Upon entry, concertgoers received wristbands that pulsed in sync with the music, stage lights, and pyrotechnics, creating breathtaking visuals amongst the 55,000+ attendees. The setlist covered every era of his career – from Trilogy classics like “High for This” and “The Morning,” to Beauty Behind the Madness hits “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills,” to After Hours anthems “Save Your Tears” and “Blinding Lights.” More recent highlights, such as “Less Than Zero” and “Out of Time” from Dawn FM, sat alongside rarities like “I Was Never There” (from My Dear Melancholy) and even diamond-certified tracks from his HBO series, The Idol.

Toward the end, Abel moved to the back of the floor seats, leading the crowd in a heartfelt sing-along of “Out of Time.” His love for Vancouver and being back in Canada was noticeable, and it was reciprocated by a crowd entirely in his grasp for the show’s hour-and-a-half duration. Having attended over a hundred concerts myself, this performance stands among the greatest I’ve witnessed, thanks in large part to the vision of creative director La Mar Taylor, who helped bring these visuals to life.

The Weeknd’s journey is truly remarkable. From beginning in Toronto to venturing to LA and now back home, reflecting on and retiring the name that carried him to global stardom. His impact on Canadian music culture is undeniable, having been recently crowned by Billboard as Canada’s biggest musical export.

Abel’s story reflects the power of staying true to yourself, embracing growth, and surrounding yourself with collaborators who amplify your vision. From high school friends in Toronto to nearly half a billion dollars grossed on this tour, Abel and La Mar Taylor have built something few could imagine. As The Weeknd era closes, whatever Abel Tesfaye does next will no doubt make Canadians proud. Welcome home, Abel.