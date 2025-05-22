If you’re looking to cool off and soak up the natural beauty of Canada’s landscapes, river tubing in Ontario is an adventure you won’t want to miss. From tranquil lazy rivers winding through lush forests to exhilarating trips through scenic gorges, Ontario offers a variety of tubing experiences for adventurers of all ages. Whether you’re seeking a relaxing float or a thrilling ride, these top spots for river tubing will make your summer unforgettable. Dive into our guide and find the perfect destination for your next river adventure.

Where to go River Tubing in Ontario

Tubing at Elora Gorge Conservation Area

Location: 7400 Wellington County Road 21, Elora, Ontario

Website: grandriver.ca

If you’re looking for drama and beauty, tubing at Elora Gorge Conservation Area is an unforgettable experience. Situated along the striking limestone cliffs of the Grand River, this spot offers breathtaking views and an exhilarating tubing route. I have visited Elora several times and it is a lot of fun! No best river tubing in Ontario article would be compete without it. The trip includes gentle stretches as well as more adventurous segments with mini rapids, making it great for varying levels of experience. Tubing rentals are available, and safety is emphasised with mandatory life jackets. The conservation area also features hiking trails and picnic areas, making it a full-day outing for nature lovers.

Muskrat River Tubing with O’Kenny Craft Spirits

Location: 921 Chemin du depot-davidson, Mansfield, Quebec

Website: o-kenny.ca

If you’re looking for a relaxing river tubing experience combined with unique local flavours, O’Kenny River Tubing near Ottawa offers just that. Located on the picturesque Muskrat River, this tubing destination lets you float through scenic countryside while indulging in craft drinks at their distillery. The experience starts with their shuttle service, which takes you upstream before you launch into the peaceful waters. Whether you’re planning a morning outing or an afternoon adventure, this is the perfect way to unwind. Book ahead to secure your spot and make the most of your day near Ottawa!

Grand River Tubing with Tubing the Grand

Location: Moyer’s Blair Landing, 780 Fountain St South, Cambridge, Ontario

Website: tubingthegrand.com

For a serene day floating on one of Ontario’s famous rivers, Tubing the Grand is the ultimate choice. Located near Paris, Ontario, this experience lets you relax on a stretch of the Grand River surrounded by lush greenery. Their tubing packages include everything you need for a hassle-free day, including a rental tube, life jacket, and shuttle service. It’s a great destination for families, friends, or couples looking to enjoy nature at its finest. You can even combine tubing with other activities like paddleboarding or kayaking. Make your reservation online to secure your perfect time slot!

Grand Experiences Tubing Adventures

Location: 115 Grand River St. N., Paris, Ontario

Website: grand-experiences.com

Looking for a unique twist on tubing? Grand Experiences in Paris, Ontario delivers just that. This destination offers river tubing trips paired with guides who share fascinating stories about the Grand River’s natural and cultural history. Enjoy calm float segments as well as light rapids, making it perfect for adventurers of all skill levels. Their detailed planning ensures you have everything you need for a comfortable and safe trip. Whether you’re a solo traveler, a couple, or with a group, the combination of scenic beauty and historical insight makes this a top spot for river tubing.

Wildwood Nature Escape

Location: 921 Chemin du depot-davidson, Mansfield, Quebec

Website: wildwoodnatureescape.com

Although not technically in Ontario, this glamping resort with access to the beautiful Coulonge River, is a perfect spot for your next lazy river cruise. Just across the border of Quebec and Ontario on the north side of the Ottawa River and about an hour north of Renfrew is the Coulonge River which is one of the longest and best rivers for kayaking, canoeing and of course tubing. There are many spots to run this river but Wildwood Nature Escape has a beautiful piece of land with places to stay and a large staircase that gives easy access to the water. There is a 45 minute and 2 hours tube ride from their waterfront. Just leave a car at the pickup zone which is less than a 5 minute drive away.

Turbo Tubing on the Grand River

Location: Multiple Locations on Grand River

Website: grandriverrafting.ca

Thrill-seekers will love this exciting tubing option offered by Grand River Rafting. Turbo Tubing on the Grand River brings an adrenaline-pumping twist to the traditional lazy river experience. With faster currents and added features like light rapids, this trip is perfect for anyone craving adventure. Their packages include tube rentals, safety equipment, and even a shuttle service to get you started. Whether you’re looking for a fun family adventure or something more active, Turbo Tubing offers an unforgettable experience that showcases Ontario’s natural beauty.

Saugeen Springs R.V. Park Tubing

Location: RR # 3, 173844 Mulock Road, Hanover, Ontario

Website: saugeenspringspark.com

For a family-friendly tubing experience, Saugeen Springs R.V. Park is an excellent choice. Located near Hanover, Ontario, this well-maintained park offers tubing along the peaceful Saugeen River. The slow current makes it ideal for younger kids or those new to tubing. Rental gear is available, and the park’s staff goes above and beyond to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable experience. After your float, explore the park’s other amenities, including picnic areas, hiking trails, and camping sites. Whether you’re visiting for the day or staying overnight, Saugeen Springs is a must-visit tubing destination.

Lazy River Tubing at Wilderness Tours

Location: 1260 Grants Settlement Rd, Foresters Falls, Ontario

Website: wildernesstours.com

Wilderness Tours offers Lazy River Tubing for those looking to relax under the summer sun. Located along the Ottawa River, their tubing adventure is a great way to enjoy warm-weather days while taking in the surrounding natural scenery. Perfect for families, couples, or groups, this tubing experience is designed for all ages with slow-moving waters and an emphasis on leisure. Rentals are available, along with guidance on making the most of your excursion. Nearby, Wilderness Tours also provides other adventure options like white-water rafting and kayaking, so you can plan a full day of aquatic fun.