Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Pamnani Abhi

Abhi Pamnani is a Toronto comedian who began his comedy journey in 2022 after being inspired by a Russell Howard show at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Known for his cheeky and versatile style, Abhi creates a “group chat” vibe with his audience, blending clever observations with playful humour. From opening for Josh Johnson to producing his monthly sold-out show, Break Point Comedy, at Comedy Bar, Abhi continues to make his mark on the comedy scene. Catch him live on the first Sunday of every month.

How would you describe your comedy style?

This one is tough because I’m still finding and developing my voice. I’d like to think I am, or at least aim to be – versatile and universal. I really enjoy being cheeky and creating a “group chat” vibe with the audience where you can laugh at all the wrong things, be silly, and not be judged for it.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Would it be weird if I said I can’t remember? I grew up in the Middle East, and most of my time after school was spent playing tennis. Going by my earliest memories, though, I’ll say Russell Peters, Jimmy Carr, and Jeff Dunham’s puppet, Achmed the Dead Terrorist 😛

Who is your favourite comedian now?

So many to choose from, so here are a few tied for first place: Bill Burr, Andrew Schulz, Josh Johnson, Russell Howard, and because I’m a tennis kid – Michael Kosta!

What is your pre-show ritual?

I haven’t found one yet that’s consistently helpful, but I keep trying to get into a loose and playful mood because usually, I am scared sh*tless. No, it doesn’t always work, but when it does… we are on bayyybeee!

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Definitely Comedy Bar on Bloor. That place is special to me because before I started comedy, I’d go there almost every weekend to watch shows, trying to find ones that featured my favourite local pros (yes, they know about the posters I have of them in my bedroom).

Fast forward to now – I have a monthly show there, which has luckily allowed me to work with a lot of them and meet other talented comedians. It’s the venue I feel most comfortable at, and a lot of that probably has to do with the staff and the environment they’ve created for comedians in the city.

What is your favourite bit you have written, and why were you proud of it?

I don’t know if the real answer to this one will be permitted in print (I’ll whisper it to you if you want). Here’s a close second, though, and I love it because it’s clean and probably relatable to a lot of people on some level:

I started doing this thing called intermittent fasting. It’s basically where you live in the first world and pretend to have a third-world problem so you can brag to your neighbours. [Acting out that one annoying friend]: “OMG, I am starving! I haven’t eaten anything!”

Seriously though, for those who don’t know, intermittent fasting is when you start eating for a couple of hours and then stop eating—and you can track it all in an app. Mine’s called CIBC Online Banking. I’m coming up on three weeks of fasting right now.

What is your favourite medium for listening to or finding new comics/comedians?

I’d say YouTube is great for finding new specials, and Instagram is great for discovering comedians through reels. If you’re more into listening, I’d suggest getting a SiriusXM subscription (it’s free for the first three months or something). It gives you access to material from some of the best Canadian comedians and lets you support the careers of homegrown talent.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Let’s see… Okay, how about this:

I think, during the pandemic, Toronto dating standards fell really low. Like, we managed to get John Tory laid! That guy looks like expired Greek yogurt (No offence if he’s reading this).

And you could see it on the apps too. I met my girl on Hinge, and Hinge during the pandemic was like Facebook Marketplace. You’d see all these girls who were like, “Hey, if you’re shorter than six feet, don’t talk to me.”

Three weeks later, the same girl – “If you’re five-ten, we can go on a date.”

The week after, I messaged back like, “Is this still available, bro?!”

If you didn’t like that one, just know that some jokes are a lot like the Leafs – pretty overhyped. You came for a good performance, but you’ll probably leave disappointed 😛

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Yes! My monthly show, Break Point Comedy, which I co-produce with fellow comedian Ryan Visser. You can check it out on the first Sunday of every month at 8:00 PM at Comedy Bar. We’ve sold out multiple times because our lineups feature some of the best pro comedians in the country and sometimes even drop-in acts from the legendary Comedy Cellar. If you made it this far in the article, please use the promo code BPCFAN at checkout, and thank you for supporting Canadian comedy 🙂

Where can we follow you?

My TikTok is unkept to say the least, but I’d really appreciate a follow on Instagram and my YouTube channel. Thank you for supporting the dream 🙂

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Honestly, the Toronto comedy scene is filled with insanely talented comedians, each with their own unique strengths. If I had to name one comedian who seems to have every aspect of the craft covered, it would be Hershawn Arora. The guy has a solid work ethic and a positive attitude to match his skills—especially in hosting, crowd work, and roasts.