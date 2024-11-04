Whole Body MRI was created out of a desire to give people more opportunity for preventative healthcare. Located in the greater Toronto area we connected with co-founders Drs. Nirav Patel and Keyur Shah to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Dr. Patel: Whole Body MRI is an online platform where you can book Whole Body MRI scans and other preventive health scans performed by a licensed facility in the Greater Toronto Area. A full-body MRI scan is an important tool in early detection and preventive healthcare, utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a patient-centred approach to revolutionize diagnostic imaging services.

What made you want to do this work?

Dr. Shah: Dr. Patel and I share a deep passion for preventative healthcare. Our extensive experience in radiology and commitment to innovation inspired us to help facilitate service that emphasizes prevention and early detection.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Dr. Shah: We wanted to address the limited access to comprehensive full-body MRI scans in Ontario. By helping to facilitate these services locally, Whole Body MRI allows individuals to undergo thorough health screenings without needing to travel, ensuring timely detection and intervention for potential health issues.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Dr. Patel: Our clients are diverse, including health-conscious individuals, those with a family history of medical conditions, and anyone prioritizing early detection and wellness.

We serve people across Ontario who seek proactive healthcare solutions and advanced diagnostic services.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Dr. Patel: Whole Body MRI scans have to be paid for out of pocket as they are not covered by the provincial healthcare system. Like any business, we need to account for our expenses, including facility and radiology fees. The cost of a Whole Body MRI Scan currently is $3,250 which reflects the comprehensive nature and high quality of our scans.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Dr Shah: We’re located in the heart of Mississauga and have another location in Ajax, Ontario. Our modern clinic is equipped with cutting-edge MRI technology and staffed by experienced healthcare professionals dedicated to providing exceptional care and accurate diagnostics.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Dr. Patel: The best question a prospective client could ask is how do our scans work?

Our full-body MRI scans use advanced MRI technology and artificial intelligence to provide a detailed, radiation-free assessment of vital organs, tissues, and systems. This facilitates the early detection of over 500 types of cancers and diseases, offering unparalleled insight and accuracy in health diagnostics.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Dr. Patel: The most rewarding part of running Whole Body MRI is empowering individuals to take charge of their health through early detection. The biggest challenge is spreading awareness.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Dr. Shah: It’s hard to make room for jokes in the healthcare industry, but there is one common misconception we see in radiology I’d like to address. We conducted a survey earlier this year that found almost half of Canadians (47%) mistakenly believe MRI scans expose patients to radiation. While CT scans use ionizing radiation, which can damage cells and increase cancer risk over time, MRI scans are radiation-free. Given the significance of early detection of cancers and disease in improving patient outcomes, Canadians need to know that MRI scans are precise, non-invasive and radiation-free.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Dr. Patel: Dr. Sanjeev Goel and his team at Peak Human in Brampton are at the cutting edge of Anti-Aging, Integrative, and Regenerative Medicine. If you’re interested in biohacking and the fields of longevity and anti-aging, I highly recommend you look into Dr. Goel.