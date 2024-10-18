Five Minutes With: Toronto Pop Musician Harriet Chung

Harriet Chung presents her debut single, a rebooted version of A World Away (Remix) from the musical Golden Lotus. The track won Best Original Song at the Hollywood Gold Awards. Its glamorous music video has won numerous Best Music Video awards including the Amsterdam International Film Festival, Canadian Cinematography Awards, Europe Film Festival U.K., Hollywood Gold Awards, among others. She also received a Best Actress award from the Europe Film Festival for her performance in the music video.

Harriet’s debut album, A World Away, was released in January 2023 and includes her hit track, A World Away (Remix) and Today and Tomorrow which won Best Original Song at the New York Movie Awards. The song and music video for Old Montreal earned her the award for Best Artist of the Future at the 2023 World Class Film Awards. Old Montreal has also captured Best Song at the New York Cinematography Awards and several Best Music Video awards.

Harriet’s music has been featured on radio stations across North America. She has been featured in Tinnitist, Record World International, BK on the Scene, Cashbox Radio, Canadian Beats, Portland Blog, Pipilo Pop, Frontview Magazine, Broadway World Music, among others.

Harriet will also be making her Stratford Festival debut in Salesman in China as an actress and choreographer during their 2024 season.

Name:

Harriet Chung

Genre:

Pop, adult contemporary

Founded:

2020 A World Away (Remix) release. First single

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

A World Away (Deluxe)

Latest Single:

Hold Me Tight

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Hacken Lee

Favourite musician now:

Adele

Guilty pleasure song:

Once More By Lexi Walker

Live show ritual:

Pre-show nap

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

My latest single, Hold Me Tight

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Terra in Thornhill

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen Street

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Withrow Park

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Ed Mirvish Theatre

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Steve’s on Queen