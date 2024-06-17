Date Night: Summer heats up at Soluna

We really try to make the most of the warmer weather in the city and this year is no exception. Patios are opening up a bit earlier and staying open later. And if you’re looking for somewhere that brings on the summer heat for a fun night out, we’ve discovered a hidden gem in Soluna.

Located on Queen Street West down a garden archway tucked away from the busy sidewalks is Soluna. If you were a Queen Street West regular years gone past, you’d know this space as the former BamBoo Club. It has since gone through several different lives including Ultra Supper Club, and Cube, but always a a great spot for gatherings and good times.

Dan Gunam, founder of Call Love and Love Child Social Club joined forces with Vito Tomasicchio of Node Restaurants, Hush Hush, and Nest to bring this new and lively concept to the iconic Queen West location.

Soluna has that warm coastal bohemian vibe. It takes inspiration from faraway places that remind us of the Mediterranean or any other resort town. The menu has influences and vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean, Latin American, and South East Asian. The white stucco walls with cactus, tropical florals, and terra cotta accents give us vacation vibes and no surprise this place is splashing all over social media. In the warmer months, the rooftop patio will be a great place downtown to soak up the sunsets.

While the aesthetics are boho chic, it’s also serious about offering great food and cocktail programs that are noteworthy. Yes, the complete menu covers what most guests would expect. The Tomahawk is there, a Piri Piri Chicken can be ordered full or half, Branzino and there’s even a Thai Noodle dish. So, safe to say there is something for all tastes here with a few elevated touches to reflect the restaurant’s sexy spirit.

But on a recent visit, we also noticed a new “Summer Rituals” menu available on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays between 5 to 7 pm. For us, this was worth talking about. The Prix Fixe menu offers a starter, main, and dessert for $49. There are also three options for $10 cocktails on this menu. Given the current economic climate, it’s nice to be able to still go out for a great night out after work and not stressing over prices.

Worthy as this menu features some great highlights including the Branzino served with the unique flavours in their popular Risotto. Be sure to save room for the Très Lêches cake. That was a stand out.

Soluna feels like a mini getaway. Wednesdays is a great night to check out Soluna with friends, or even a date night, as they offer Bachata and Salsa dance lessons along with a DJ bringing all the incredible vibes. Guests have an option to take part or just sit back, have a few drinks and enjoy the atmosphere. As the night progressed, we found ourselves moved by the music and seeing other Torontonians just being themselves, having fun together and leaving their worries behind.

My friends and I will definitely be back for the food, drinks and dance lessons!

Break out those cute summer dresses! Great for …

Date Night

Friends Night Out

Birthdays

Bridal Showers/Bachelorette Parties

Engagement parties

After work gatherings

Soluna is located at 318 Queen Street West in Toronto. Outdoor patio coming. Reservations encouraged. Dress code in effect.