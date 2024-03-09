Millie the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Millie, affectionately known as “Baby,” possesses a personality that radiates sweetness and gentleness, like a cherished senior in her prime. With her warm and welcoming disposition, she’s the kind of feline companion that easily wins hearts.

One of Millie’s most endearing traits is her love for physical affection. She’s not only open to it but actively invites it, gladly allowing you to pick her up for cozy hugs and cuddles. Her world lights up when she receives scratches under her chin, her soft purrs and contented looks affirming your bond.

Millie’s daily joys revolve around simple pleasures. She finds delight in catnip toys, savouring their scent and playfulness. Gentle brushings are not just grooming sessions but moments of connection and shared intimacy. As the day winds down, she happily joins you on the couch, content to snuggle close as you both unwind. Millie has a penchant for “cat TV,” perhaps gazing out the window or simply observing the world with a curious eye.

Millie

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 15 years old

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

