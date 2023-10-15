Recipe for Jamaican Chicken Soup from Stacy’s Island Flavor

Meet Chef Stacy Porter, the culinary genius behind Stacy’s Island Flavor Restaurant, where the flavours of Jamaica come to life in every dish. Today, Chef Stacy graciously shares her beloved Jamaican Chicken Soup recipe, a comforting and nourishing delight that will warm your bones during the brisk fall and winter seasons. This delectable soup is not only a culinary treasure but also a tried-and-true remedy for sicknesses, making it a must-have in your recipe repertoire. What’s more, this soup features an abundance of fresh ingredients and vegetables that are not only incredibly tasty but also packed with nutrients, ensuring that it’s a wholesome delight you can savour year-
round. So, let’s dive into Chef Stacy’s kitchen and discover the magic of her Jamaican Chicken Soup.

Recipe for Jamaican Chicken Soup

Jamaican Chicken Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1b skinless chicken
  • 1 pack of Spicy Chicken Noodle Mix
  • ½ lb fresh pumpkin (cubed)
  • 1/2 1b squash
  • ½ lb yellow yam(cubed)
  • 1 chocho/chayote (peeled and cubed)
  • 2 medium carrots (peeled and cubed)
  • 2 potatoes (peeled and cut)
  • 1 medium onion (sliced)
  • 5 garlic cloves (crushed)
  • 4 thyme leaves
  • A couple of pimento berries (Allspice)
  • 2 tablespoons of All Purpose seasoning
  • 2 chicken bouillons cubes
  • 3 cups Water
  • 1 cup of flour
  • 1 Corn (optional)

Directions:

1. Place a regular pot of water on the stove to boil.

2. Chop your chicken into small pieces.

3. Blend your onions, thyme, and garlic.

4. Then add the chicken, blended seasoning, pumpkin and squash to water.

5. Let them cook until the pumpkin and squash are very soft.

6. Purée the pumpkin and the squash.

7. Add purée, yam, chayote, potatoes, and carrots to the boiling mixture.

8. Knead the flour into dough and create some spinners.

9. Add spinners, all-purpose seasoning and pimento berries.

10. Let cook for 20 minutes.

11. Add your chicken noodles, about 3 sprigs of thyme and let simmer for 5 minutes and then serve.

 

About Candice Walker 5 Articles
Candice Walker is a dedicated advocate for social justice, a loving mother of two boys, and a woman of diverse interests and talents. She was born with the intuition of making a difference in the world, which drives her desire of helping others and fighting against social injustices. She is a devoted reader, who finds solace and inspiration within the pages of books, as well as shares an unusual fondness for the culinary genius of Gordon Ramsay. Candice also shares a love for basketball. This lifelong affair resulted in her having the opportunity to play competitive basketball for over 15 years representing the Brampton Lady Warriors and St. Edmund Campion Lady Bears. Today, Candice uses her platform as a way to give back to the community by officiating basketball games and mentoring youth across the GTA. Those who know Candice often refer to her as an “old soul” due to her wisdom beyond her years and her compassionate nature. Candice continues to make a positive impact on the world around her, inspiring others to follow their passions and always strive for a better future.

