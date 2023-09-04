Skyned Consults Corporation is an international student recruitment company, that provides assistance by helping students apply to and study at distinguished schools in Canada. We spoke with Japhet Ikuni, who is the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, to learn more about them.

What is your business called, and what does it do?

Skyned Consults Corporation, incorporated in 2022, is an international student recruitment company that enables prospective international students to study in Canada without experiencing any hassle. Through our product, Unicollegelink, we have been able to assist over 1,000 students in applying to and studying at the best schools in the country while also helping schools meet their diversity goals and explore greater international tuition revenue.

What made you want to do this work?

This question always takes me back to my experience when I first decided I wanted to study in Canada. Despite being very qualified, I met a lot of challenges during the pre-and post-application stages. First, I could barely find the right schools for me while doing the research on my own, and even when I sought the assistance of a professional consultant, the charges were very exorbitant. Hence, these were the foundations upon which the idea was conceived: to curb the challenges most qualified students face when they intend to pursue their academic goals abroad. Also, this affected the ratio of African students against other international students, as I and my sister were the only Africans in our classes then. It was quite puzzling, and I was just moved to come up with a solution.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

The rate of visa rejection for African students was alarming, which influenced their numbers abroad. My goal was to ameliorate the complexity and bottlenecks surrounding studying abroad in Africa, which, I believe, will significantly affect the revenue growth for institutions in Canada. These were the most pronounced challenges; however, other problems that persisted were fake agents springing up and swindling vulnerable applicants, the high cost of consultation, and the complicated application process for African students, which resulted in low-quality applications.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

African students between the ages of 18 and 35 form our student demographics, as they are the ones using our products. They include BSc and Masters degree holders, professionals, victims of swindling, etc. Also, universities and colleges form a greater part of our clientele.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

The business makes money through commissions from schools for each landed student. Through our platform, we screen and recommend schools in our network to students, and when they arrive in Canada, we receive a commission.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We are located at 403 Westwood Drive, Kitchener, Ontario.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What makes you different from other brands?

We believe our business is distinct because we are focusing on a huge market that is often unnoticed as a result of no particular focus on the potency of this market. Our focus is on solving the problems affecting access to international education in Africa, which is underscored by our ability to provide simplified, personalized, and affordable services to African students. We take on the burden of orienting and screening students before they apply, and while they do, we support them to ensure the success of their application. This, in turn, will help schools not only increase diversity but also enhance their potential to diversify their international tuition revenue.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about this business is solving tough problems. We are helping to groom the next generation of game-changers and innovators in Africa. Meanwhile, the worst part of this business is ensuring that students take further steps after getting an offer or multiple offers. Some people stop at getting their offer letter. This can be a challenge as it affects our revenue negatively.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Hitch