Gatsby Gala Returns: Jazz, Polo, and Elegance for a Cause

The eagerly awaited Gatsby Gala makes its grand return this year, set to take place at Toronto’s REBEL & Cabana Poolbar. This time around, the gala will transport attendees back to the enchanting Jazz Age, famously recognized in pop culture as the iconic Gatsby Era.

Every aspect of the event has been meticulously planned to immerse guests in a bygone era for the evening. Expect a night filled with live music, exquisite canapés, and artisanal cocktails. The festivities will commence with cocktails and Jazz at the bar, followed by an exhilarating Polo match just outside the Cabana.

Upon the grand opening of the main room, attendees will be treated to an opulent Gatsby-themed decor, complete with vintage automobiles, a dazzling fashion show, and, of course, hors d’oeuvres expertly crafted by Oliver & Bonacini, one of the city’s premier culinary teams.

The dress code for this affair is Black Tie, inviting you to don your most elegant attire. What makes this event even more special is its charitable cause: supporting the Cardiac Unit at St. Michael’s Hospital. This initiative upholds the Ward family’s enduring legacy of support for the Schroeder Brain and Heart Center, home to St. Michael’s Hospital’s cardiac laboratories.

Mark your calendars for September 7th; it’s an excellent opportunity to bid farewell to summer in style while contributing to a great cause.

