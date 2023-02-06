Homegrown Business: Ashley Wittig, Owner of Honey’s Ice Cream

Honey’s Ice Cream produces premium Plant-Based Ice Cream, 100% vegan with lots of gluten-free options. We had the chance to catch up with Ashley Wittig, Owner of Honey’s Ice Cream, to find out more about what they do.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Honey’s Ice Cream—we make premium plant-based ice cream from scratch every day!

What made you want to do this work?

As someone who doesn’t eat dairy, I felt the dairy-free ice cream lacked the creamy texture I loved and the fun flavours. I knew I could create something really special that people would love.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I wanted to make a dairy-free ice cream that could really compete in taste and texture with its dairy counterparts.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Everyone and anyone! Most people that come to Honey’s are just looking for a sweet treat.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We’re a retail ice cream shop, so most of our sales are through the shop, but we also wholesale to independent grocers around Toronto and sell through our website.

Currently, we have one brick-and-mortar location in Toronto’s west end but my goal is to make Honey’s more widely available. Thanks to Earth’s Own Plant Project—a program that provides funding and support to people and projects across Canada advancing plant-based solutions to bolster the fight against climate change —we now have the resources to expand our wholesale operations and open more retail locations.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

There are a lot of great ice cream shops around the city, but I believe we’re the first & only strictly non-dairy ice cream shop.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Many people who visit Honey’s for the first time will flat-out ask, is it good?

So, of course, yes! We’re a team of talented bakers, so all of our fillings, cookies, pies, etc., are made in-house. The ice cream was designed specifically to replicate the creaminess of dairy; we’re obsessive about it! The rich cashew cream and coconut milk provide a perfect neutral base for all the flavours we jam-pack into each pint.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is thinking up and testing new flavours with the team or talking to customers about what they love.

The worst part is dealing with unanticipated ingredient shortages; we try really hard to be consistent, but the constant zigzag can be challenging.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

That it’s pretty cool.

What are your social media channels?

Website | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

LOVE to eat at Fat Choi, The Goods, & Bad Attitude Bread