Staples Solutionshop offers a suite of services including dedicated tech support, design, print, marketing, and shipping for Canada’s vibrant entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes. They have 300 locations across Canada and their services are also available through their website. We spoke with Joanna Bulatovic, Senior Program Manager, Print & Marketing Services to find out more about what they do.

What is your business called and what does it do?

As the Working and Learning Company, Staples is dedicated to helping businesses be all they can be by providing endless print and design possibilities. Staples Solutionshop offers a suite of services including dedicated tech support, design, print, marketing, and shipping for Canada’s vibrant entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes.

Not only does Staples Solutionshop print documents, but we also print big signs such as outdoor banners, window signs, yard signs, floor decals and more – all customized to your business needs.

In April, Staples Canada launched the Big Print Promise, a pledge to bring unparalleled printing services to local businesses across Canada. Built on three core pillars – speed, convenience and quality, Staples Canada lives and breathes this promise every day. It’s a commitment to always getting the job done right and on time, supporting business needs and guaranteeing the best value, conveniently located in your neighbourhood.

What made you want to do this work?

Staples Solutionshop is a growing and exciting business, playing a key role in helping businesses re-enter the marketplace post-pandemic. Working at Solutionshop allows you to support business journeys, helping entrepreneurs and workers alike feel excited about new projects and ventures.

What problem(s) does Solutionshop solve?

Staples Solutionshop helps entrepreneurs and businesses with bringing ideas to life. It provides a central marketplace of possibilities to discover business solutions, put them into action and grow your brand.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Students, teachers, sole-preneurs, and small, medium and large business owners.

Where can customers find Staples Solutionshop?

Staples Solutionshops are conveniently located in your neighbourhood, with 300 locations across Canada and available through our website.

When compared to other printing/customizable services – what makes Staples Solutionshop stand out?

Staples Solutionshop delivers on speed, quality and convenience. We provide printing services when and how you want it with 1-hour and same-day service, expert high-quality printing that always gets the job done right, offered conveniently in your neighbourhood.

What is the best part about what you do?

Supporting customers’ needs with amazing services and seeing their final customizable creations come to life. I also love supporting our exciting programs, such as our newly launched This is Your Sign campaign, bringing businesses to life by printing big, from signage to posters to banners, with the guarantee of high quality on every order. To learn more, see the campaign video.

What are your social media channels?

Instagram | Twitter

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Mos Mos Coffee is a Toronto-based independent coffee chain with pop-up locations located in two Staples stores (375 University Ave & 517 Richmond St. East). Mos Mos uses Staples Solutionshop for printing services and other marketing materials.