Nikkei Sashimi by Jordan Sclare, Executive Chef for Chotto Matte

We spoke with Jordan Sclare, Executive Chef for Chotto Matte, who shared his delicious Nikkei Sashimi recipe. Enjoy!

Nikkei Sashimi

Serves 1 portion

Ingredients:

– Yellowtail sashimi 60g/6slices

– Serano chilli 4g

– Red onion 6g

– Red cherry tomato 5g

– Yellow cherry tomato 5g

– Micro cilantro 1g

– Yuzu juice and soy sauce mix 30g

– Purple potato chips 5g

-Truffle oil 5g

Directions:

1. Slice and wash the red onion.

2. Chop the chilli and wash for 20 minutes under cold water.

3. Slice the tomatoes into thin slices.

4. Take the yellowtail sashimi slices and place them into a small mixing bowl.

5. Add yuzu juice and soy sauce, and mix using chopsticks.

6. Add the red onion, chilli, tomatoes and truffle oil.

7. Lightly mix again using chopsticks – Be careful not to break the fish.

8. Garnish with purple potato chips and micro cilantro.

***

Jordan Sclare – Executive Chef for Chotto Matte – has worked for the most globally renowned restaurants including The Savoy, Gordan Ramsay’s 3 Michelin-starred restaurants in Chelsea, an award-winning Japanese restaurant and private chef to Giorgio Armani.

Classically trained Sclare, had his first catering experience when he was 14 years old at London’s Savoy Hotel – working alongside the famed chef Anton Edelmann. Following his time at The Savoy, Sclare then made the move to Gordon Ramsay’s 3 Michelin-starred restaurants in Chelsea, which has resulted in his dedication and affable leadership style.

It is while working for a Japanese restaurant in London that his name was placed firmly on the global map upon receiving a Michelin Star. A 6-year tenure at the famous global hotspot saw Jordan work his way up from the youngest of the establishment’s sous chef to Head Chef, cooking for notable names such as Michael Jackson, Beyonce and The Beckhams.

Following this residency, Jordan continued his Asian culinary journey by way of spending 5 years at Aqua Kyoto, a contemporary Japanese restaurant in the heart of the West End. He then accepted the position of Executive Head Chef for Buddha Bar London and brought the concept over from Paris.

After years of collaboration and friendship, Jordan Sclare and Kurt Zdesar launched the flagship Chotto Matte in the heart of Soho in 2013. Jordan has been playing a fundamental role in the conception of the Chotto Matte culinary identity, constantly pushing the boundaries of traditional Nikkei techniques.