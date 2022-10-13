Chatting with Comedian, Stephanie Pangowish

We spoke with stand-up Anishinaabe Comedian Stephanie Pangowish. In her stand-up, Stephanie gives her comedic take on Indigenous life, business and so on. Despite the seriousness of some of the topics she addresses, she manages to make the room burst laughing, all the while learning a thing or two.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Culturally relevant to Indigenous people and allies, educational, hilarious and sexually indulgent when I’m allowed to be.

Who are some of your influences?

My family, my community & Charlie Hill.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I loved watching the Golden Girls (Betty White-baa), The Wayons brothers, Steve Martin and Rodney Dangerfield-baa.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Me, hahaha jk. There are so many to choose from but I really enjoy humour that comes from POC who’ve experienced similar issues that I have such as oppression, and systemic racism, and are turning them into laughable subjects.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I usually have a nice hot shower so I don’t look all greasy because I know I’m going to sweat onstage. Then I apply my warrior paint (makeup) and be sure to put on a big panty liner because I know I’m going to be laughing just as hard as the audience at times.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I always enjoy going to First Nation communities but I think my favourite was in Wiky (Wiikwemkoong) in front of my family, after my uncle’s funeral. It was one of the scariest performances because you know your family isn’t sugarcoating anything.

Seeing that I have so much love and respect for my family, I was happy to hear that they enjoyed my comedy set that I made for them.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I have a few. One is my joke about my beading addiction, another one talks about the Indian Act and how it affected my love life and my newest favourite is when I talk about learning how to masturbate with a showerhead and the punch line is “Water is Life”.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Sirius Radio, TikTok, and streaming services.

Tell us a joke about your city.

I’m living on the rez right now and haven’t really made jokes specifically for urban city folks about the rez yet. But that’s definitely something I will be writing about soon

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I finished my first writing session for an Indigenous Comedy Series called “Acting Good”.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok