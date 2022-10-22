Halloween Events for the Adult Crowd – By Sydnee Walcott

As young children and teenagers enjoy what Halloween and the month of October has to offer through spooky fun designated for people within their age group through corn mazes, pumpkin patches, child-friendly haunted houses, and other spooky events across the GTA as they get ready to dress up and go trick-or-treating, there are adults across the GTA who also want to have fun as well during this time.

While children and teenagers have Halloween events geared towards them, the adults who enjoy the spooks and dressing up don’t want to be left out of the fun and want to go out and have fun at Halloween events that are geared towards adults.

Clubs and bars have always been geared towards adults who want to enjoy a late night out all dressed up and have a night filled with drinking and dancing as they enjoy their favorite songs.

With those two places being popular among adult crowds, clubs, bars, and even cruise boats will be hosting events across the GTA for adults who want to have some fun this Halloween.

Here are some of the events that clubs and bargoers can enjoy this spooky season:

Lavelloween Halloween Night: Lavelle, which is best known for being for its Brazilian and Japanese style dining and its rooftop view with a pool for guests to enjoy, will be hosting a Halloween event on their rooftop on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Guests are encouraged to dress up in costumes as they dance to a mixture of hip-hop, house, the Top 40, and trap music. Prices for tickets start at $19.13 per person and Halloween oriented VIP table package will be available.

Black Lagoon Halloween Pop-Up Bar: The Black Lagoon Pop-Up Bar, which has nine pop-up bar locations across Canada and the United States, will be bringing the spooky experience to Toronto at Third Space. Guests will get to enjoy Halloween through goth culture and cult horror, and even try creative spooky cocktails throughout the month. For guests who choose to dress up, the pop-up bar gives out prizes for the best costumes every Saturday.

Monster’s Ball 2022: Monster’s Ball, being held at the nightlife and event space, Mister Wolf, will almost make attendees feel as if they’re a child again as there will be candy and other treats at the event. But that won’t be the only thing to look forward to. Hip Hop, R&B, reggae, soca, acrobats, and Latin all be played throughout the evening into the night on Sunday, October 29, as clubgoers will either be dressed up in a costume, cosplay, or in lingerie. For attendees who don’t want to wear a costume, at least a mask is required there will be no entry.

Halloween Salsa Party in Toronto with Latin Live Band: For salsa lovers, the Brickyard BBQ and Bar will be hosting a Halloween Salsa party on Saturday, October 29. The party will be filled with BBQ-styled meals and drinks from the bar as a dance instructor will give a salsa lesson. After the lesson, the guest will get to show their skills on the floor filled with fog-filled bubbles as a live band and a DJ play salsa music. Tickets are $20 per person.

Totally 80’s Halloween Costume Party: Back after a two-year hiatus, radio station, boom 97.3 will be back to host their 80’s themed Halloween party for the 2022 spooky season on Friday, October 28 at The Phoenix Concert Theatre. Fans of 80’s music will enjoy popular hits from the 80s while dressed in 80’s attire and enjoy spooky performances and treats. There will also be a costume contest where the attendee dressed in the best 80’s costume can will a $2,500 prize. Tickets are $24.54 per person.

Queen of the Night Halloween Drag Show: The CRAFT Beer Market Toronto will be hosting a Halloween-themed drag show at the restaurant on Sunday, October 30 where drag queens will strut and perform. Tickets start at $22.23.

Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Party: This classic Halloween movie will be playing at the Biltmore Theatre on Saturday, October 29. For those who are not ready to end the night, a DJ will be playing music for attendees to dance to after the night ends. Tickets are available online.

Tdotclub Halloween Booze Cruise: The Empress of Canada will be cruising the waters in Toronto on Friday, October 28, and on Monday, October 31 for those who want to celebrate Halloween uniquely. The music featured on the cruise will be hip-hop, Top 40, mash-ups, dancehall, and EDM. Tickets for both events will be available online.