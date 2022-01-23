Franco Liberatore, the owner of Continental Noodles, shared their infamous traditional lasagna recipe with us. Enjoy!

Continental Noodles’ Lasagna

Ingredients

-1 lb ground veal

-1 Cooking onion; diced

-1 carrot; diced

-Tomato sauce

-1/2 cup of white wine

-1/2 cup chopped basil

-1/2 teaspoon salt

-1 egg

-1 lb fresh pasta sheets

-850g ricotta cheese

-1 lb mozzarella shredded

-1 cup freshly grated Parmigiano

Directions

In a large pan on medium heat, add in EVOO and ground veal. Use a Spohn to break up the meat into small pieces. Add your onion and cook until the meat is browned. Stir and fresh basil, salt, and pepper. Pour in your tomato sauce and wine. Stairwell and bring sauce to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 2 to 3 hours, stirring occasionally.

Using Continental noodles, thin lasagna pasta sheets blanch sheets in boiling water for no more than one minute. Transfer into Coldwater. Remove from cold water and pat to dry.

In a mixing bowl, combine ricotta with egg and a dash of salt. Refrigerate until time to assemble.

Preheat your oven to 375°.

Get a 9 x 13” glass baking pan or an aluminum pan and prepare for assembly.

Spread Some of your meat sauce in the bottom of the prepared pan. Place noodles on top. Spread Ricotta mix and Top with mozzarella cheese. Add a sprinkle of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Repeat this layering two or more times until you reach the top of the pan. To finish, put final layer of pasta, topped with another cup of meat sauce to cover the pasta. Top with remaining mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese. Cover loosely with aluminum foil.

Bake in a preheated oven for 30 mins. Remove foil and bake for an additional 25 mins to allow the cheese to brown.

Secret: let your lasagna rest before indulging! I like to wait 20 mins before slicing it.