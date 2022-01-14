“Five Minutes With” Toronto Indie Rock band, The Alter Kakers

The Alter Kakers are a three-piece indie rock band from Toronto. This rock and roll trio is comprised of Steve Bronstein on guitar/vocals, Cary Corvair on bass/vocals and Dan Barsi on drums. The members all met while playing in another band called The Dropjoys and after Steve left the band Cary and he kept jamming for fun which led to asking Dan to join in. It didn’t take long for them to figure out this new chemistry would lead to expanded creativity with new songs, broader musical palettes and endless stages to grace.

The Alter Kakers have been a constant fixture on the Toronto music scene recording and performing music together for over 12 years. Their music, like them, is constantly evolving. Join them to see where they go!

Name:

The Alter Kakers

Genre:

Indie Rock

Founded:

2009

# of Albums:

3 plus various singles

Latest Album:

The Orange Sessions

Latest Single:

Hallelujah

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Neil Young

Favourite musician now:

Feist

Guilty pleasure song:

Levitating (Dua Lipa)

Live show ritual:

None. Plug-in and play

Favourite local musician:

Sarah Harmer

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early Bird

Road or studio?

Road

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our latest single is a rocking version of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. I don’t think anyone has ever done it like this before!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Mocha Mocha

Favourite street in your city:

Queen East (Leslieville). It’s fun to walk.

Favourite park in your city:

Kew Beach Dog Park. My dog made me say that.

Favourite music venue in your city:

The Opera House

Favourite music store in your city:

Long and Mcquade (Danforth)