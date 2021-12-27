Homegrown Business: Dr. William Heidar owner of Winkzzz

Winkzzz is a Toronto business that sells high-quality sleep products. We spoke with Chiropractor Dr. William Heidary, clinical Director and owner, to find out more about them.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Our company is Winkzzz, and our brand is about optimizing wellness through high-quality sleep products. At Winkzzz, we utilize revolutionary products and technology to enhance sleep & overall health. For our first product release, the Winkzzz Pillow, I took my years of medical expertise and designed a pillow that could be customized to the user while offering the best support and comfort. In approaching our products, we want to address specific sleep needs and not be a band-aid solution like many other products on the market.

What made you want to do this work?

My best friend Adelina Doppler (Winkzzz CEO) approached me because she was having sleep issues. After spending decades helping patients who complained of similar problems, a pillow was always in the back of my mind. The timing was everything because, during COVID, like many other businesses, our wellness clinic was forced to close for periods. While the pillow design was already in progress and testing, this quiet time allowed us to focus on the company’s evolution and getting the product out to the public. We were able to run our successful Kickstarter Campaign and achieve the funding we needed. Sleep products should be customizable specifically to the individual and their needs. There was a significant gap in the sleep market that needed a product like this.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

We wanted to find a customizable solution for problems like neck pain, night waking (from night sweats or discomfort), restless sleep, muscle tension/migraines, snoring (sleep apnea compatibility), injury accommodation, anti-ageing benefits — and of course, hypoallergenic for allergy sufferers.

Although the sleep manufacturing industry is highly competitive, we believe there is a place for high-quality, medical-based products to help solve specific sleep problems.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele is anyone suffering from sleep issues that prevent them from waking up productive and happy. The target market for Winkzzz is adults who want the best night’s sleep. Our pillows help with insomnia, night sweats, joint pain, paresthesia, allergies, sleep apnea, neck pain and are great for anyone who has sustained an injury. If you aren’t satisfied with your current pillow or it’s creating more problems for your wellness, then it’s worth trying Winkzzz. We even offer our customers a 120 Night Risk-Free Trail because we have seen the difference it has made for our patients and beta-testers.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Winkzzz is a hybrid e-commerce platform that also offers an affiliate program and retail opportunities. We sell to the general public using our website and app. Our customer service is incredible, and we are always in contact for any problems throughout the process. The website is so intuitive and easy to use. We take you through a guided quiz and measurement tool to get you the perfect pillow fit. We have already partnered with some medical professionals locally who want to offer our product to their in-clinic patients using our affiliate program.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

A Winkzzz is proud to be a Canadian company with headquarters in Burlington, Ontario, just outside Toronto. Our manufacturing facility is located in Barrie, Ontario.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

Is this the highest quality customized sleep product I can get on the market?

Consumers are enticed by-products that are cheaper or have immediate delivery. I believe the old adages hold true: “You get what you pay for!” and “Good things come to those who wait.” On average, you will sleep for about a third of your life. Having the best quality sleep products is vital. You need to look at it as an investment in your health

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what we do at Winkzzz is helping our clients achieve an unsurpassed quality of sleep. Hearing feedback about the difference this product has made in someone’s life propels us to keep moving forward and keep developing superior products. Sleep is one of the most crucial factors in one’s health, and we are passionate about creating that quality of sleep for all our clients.

The worst part of what we do at Winkzzz is dealing with supply chain issues. It’s been a difficult time to launch because, like many other businesses, we are dealing with some shipping and logistical struggles. But we are optimistic that this will correct itself in the future.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I was offered a day job at a mattress factory, but I told them I had to sleep on it!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

I like to support good Canadian companies that have synergy with our brand, so I would say Hootsuite as they have an owl as their logo like Winkzzz.