The Rescue (Film) Review: Grace Under Pressure

In Ace in the Hole (1951, dir. Billy Wilder), a cynical journalist conspires to delay a cave-in rescue, so he can exploit the media circus to further his own career. The journalist (Kirk Douglas, in a career-defining role) finds many who are willing to conspire with him: the unhappy wife of the trapped man; the photographer eager for a big break; the election-season sheriff bribed with glowing press coverage. As the days drag on, massive crowds descend on the rescue site, a literal carnival taking shape with rides and souvenirs and tacky photo opportunities. Ace in the Hole is a bitterly satirical condemnation of a headline-hungry newsmedia, and the ravenous appetite of the media-consuming public.

National Geographic’s new documentary, The Rescue, is a seventy-years-late riposte to Mr. Wilder. Documenting the true story of the 2018 Thailand cave rescue, it celebrates the derring-do of rescue cave divers (including one who died in the attempt) and the media fervour the crisis engendered. Told through a combination of breathless contemporary reporting and one-year-later talking head interviews with those involved, it’s a moving, enjoyable docu-thriller where, even though you know the outcome, you’re captivated nevertheless.

In June 2018, a junior association football team went missing while spelunking in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system in northern Thailand. The adult coach and twelve players, aged eleven to sixteen, found themselves trapped when high rainfalls flooded the caves. With no way to contact the outside world, they spent a week without no one even sure if they were still alive; The Rescue makes it very clear that, behind the scenes, preparations were underway for a thirteen-person funeral.

The Rescue does not tell the story of the football team, not exactly. With the team’s story rights tied up at Netflix, NatGeo/Disney scooped up the story of the rescuers, including, most notably, the team of cave divers led by an eccentric bunch of Brits and Australians deemed “the best in the world.” (There’s a great moment where we see the hastily-scribbled list of names presented to Thai authorities, then cut to the dudes who, less than 24 hours later, were on a plane to Thailand.)

While it’s disappointing to not hear from the rescued, the documentary does spin a compelling story out of the rescue efforts. That includes the thousands of soldiers and volunteers, many of whom flew in from other countries, the hundreds of rescue workers and first responders, and the aforementioned team of 100+ divers. Remarkably, more than a billion litres of water was pumped out of the caves in order to lower the water to “safe” levels for diving. Though not entirely safe: the film acknowledges the fate of Saman Kunan, a former Thai Navy SEAL who died when his air cylinder ran out. Oddly, however, the film makes no mention of Beirut Pakbara, a Thai Navy SEAL who died a year later due to a blood infection contracted during the rescue.

A Werner Herzog-type could probably get a lot out of the team of oddballs who make up the “best cave diving team in the world”. That includes the Australian anaesthetist who invented a sedative concoction to knock out the rescuees for the hours’-long dive out of the cave. Dr. Richard Harris is the first to admit that he more or less made it up as he went along, with no guarantee that any member of that football team was getting out alive. (We learn in The Rescue that the divers had an escape plan in place, in case the dive failed and the notoriously harsh Thai justice system went after them.)

Then there are the nominal stars of The Rescue, hobbyist cave divers Rick Stanton (a firefighter) and John Volanthen (an IT consultant). Stanton and Volanthen are remarkably level-headed while under pressure (and, well, under pressure). Before The Rescue, they had each experienced diving deaths firsthand, both as volunteer dive rescuers, and losing a friend when a dive went wrong. Their level-headedness in the face of extraordinary danger, not to mention the weight of a whole world watching, is nothing short of inspirational.

The Rescue is not, however, directed by Herzog, and its Disneyfied lens glosses over some of the story's more out-there elements. A Burmese religious guru pops up briefly to assuage frightened parents, but disappears from the film much earlier than a Herzog-type might have allowed. The Rescue also completely ignores the controversy over the coach's decision to enter the caves mere days before the rainy season. Also unmentioned is Elon Musk's bizarre "intervention", in the form of (a) tweeting his design for a kid-sized submarine, then (b) tweeting to accuse one of the rescue divers of paedophilia. If the upcoming Hollywood adaptation doesn't feature, I dunno, Jared Leto in bad Elon Musk prosthetics, Ron Howard doesn't know what he's doing.

Look, Ron Howard probably isn't going to do that; he's as Disneyfied as The Rescue itself. Still, there's little chance of Howard's version being as compelling as this documentary, with its clever combination of real footage and believable recreation, some of which appears to have been lifted from the 2019 Thai feature film The Cave. But where The Cave was an earnest but little-noticed recreation of these events, The Rescue is a fully-formed (if lopsided) documentary account for wider audiences. While its focus on the superstar divers, none of whom were Thai, robs it of, well, half the story, that can be blamed on story rights, not on the filmmakers. As it is, The Rescue is exciting, heartwarming, and celebratory. Hard to know what Billy Wilder would make of it.

